Greenwich Village’s Devonshire House last remaining penthouse apartment was picked up by actor Alec Baldwin for $11.7 million. The former 30 Rock star has moved from Central Park to the hip West Village with his new wife Hilaria Thomas, a 27-year-old yoga instructor. The 4,137-square-foot home is a one-of-a-kind duplex that spans the 12th and penthouse floors of the prewar condo conversion. Styled by StudioB, an environmentally sound design/build team, the space includes a spacious dining room, two master bedroom suites, a fireplace and an upstairs den perfect for entertaining.

Devonshire House is the restoration and renovation of a 1928 Emery Roth designed building. Larger apartments were created by combining several existing units, with the goal being to create a cohesive whole, appearing to have been designed as an intentional composition, not a sum of old and new parts. Working in conjunction with renown interior designer, Victoria Hagan, inside finishes include quarter-sawn oak wood flooring, custom moldings and designer hardware.

Restored to replicate the original design, the Devonshire House lobby features a unique Elizabethan motif with stained glass windows and faux bois period paneling. Some of the building’s amenities include a landscaped rooftop terrace and a traditional English courtyard garden redesigned by landscape architect Edmund Hollander. A fitness center and children’s playroom add to the perks. Devonshire House is located at 28 East 10th Street in Greenwich Village.