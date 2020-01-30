Imagine.

Having a martini or beer while overlooking Disney’s Main Street USA?

Imagine no more. Just hop a plane to France and visit Disneyland Paris. Right on Main Street USA is Walt’s, An American Restaurant, dedicated to Walt Disney, the creator of the Walt Disney Company. It is known as one of the main restaurants of the resort that specializes in fine dining — and Walt’s offers a diverse list of cocktails and beers.

When designing Euro Disneyland, Disney Imagineers wanted to create a place which would act as a tribute to Walt Disney, since European guests were not as acquainted to his life as American guests were. Imagineer Eddie Sotto wanted Walt’s to be designed as a Club 33 for the average guests.

Walt’s is one of only a few table service restaurants inside the Disneyland park. It is advised to make reservations in advance either through your Disney Hotel, Guests Relations at City Hall or finally by calling +33 (0) 1 60 30 40 50. Its nice when visiting Disneyland Paris to eat at a restaurant offering table service — and Walt’s is one of the finest on the Disneyland Paris property. The views are also amazing, as you watch guests stroll down Main Street USA. If you like fine dining, a drink, great service — and you don’t want to eat hotdogs and fries again — just enjoy the ambience of Walt’s. And it is certainly the best restaurant inside the Disneyland theme park.

Walt’s, An American Restaurant, a fitting tribute to Walt Disney, is located on 1401, Flower Street, which is also the location of Walt Disney Imagineering in Glendale, California.