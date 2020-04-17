We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your quarantine. Today, we asked Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, perched on the shoreline of the westside of Oahu, to offer us a special way to take the edge off and ease into the weekend.

The Resort’s distinctive #FSWayfinders program aims to connect guests with hand-selected local artisans, cultural practitioners, and musicians who curate exclusive experiences showcasing the unique characteristics of Oahu. At Mina’s Fish House, the island’s acclaimed restaurant by celebrity chef Michael Mina, the master mixologist team considers it their kuleana (responsibility) to share their island home with every guest who sits at the bar. The Tranquilizer, a cocktail created to incite the tastes and smells of Hawaii, is one of the team’s favorite libations on the menu.

Ingredients:

1 fifth Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

1 fifth Espolon Tequila

3 oz Pineapple Juice

Kiwi (for garnish)

1oz Banana Puree

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing tin Add ice and shake Double strain into a Collin or pilsner glass Add pebbled ice Garnish with a Kiwi Wheel, edible butterfly, and 2 pineapple fronds

Let us know if you feel a little zen after trying this!