“Main Street, U.S.A. is America at the turn of the century – the crossroads of an era. The gas lamps and the electric lamps, the horse drawn car and the auto car. Main Street is everyone’s home town…the heartline of America.” – Walt Disney

Look up… It’s what I always remind visitors to the Happiest Place on Earth. Be it a visit to Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in Anaheim or Paris — always look up and appreciate — admire — the craftsmanship of the Walt Disney Imagineering Team. It’s easy to miss the nuances, the attention to details, as you rush — with your family — from queue to queue to queue…

Take in the beauty of these true artists. They’ve created atmospheric experiences — amazing destinations — that teleport us to different times and places. Pause, take your time and look up. See the inspiring work of men and women inspired by Walt Disney.

Here’s our photo tour of Main Street, U.S.A. in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, as we spotlight the architecture and design. At the Pursuitist, we look up, and showcase, the hand-crafted design, brilliance and artistry of Disney Imagineering.

The decor is early-20th century small-town America, inspired by Walt Disney’s childhood and the film Lady and the Tramp. City Hall contains the Guest Relations lobby, where cast members provide information and assistance. A working barber shop gives haircuts for a fee. The Emporium carries a wide variety of Disney souvenirs such as plush toys, collectible pins and Mickey-ear hats. Tony’s Town Square Restaurant and The Plaza Restaurant are table-service locations.

At the end of Main Street is Casey’s Corner, where guests enjoy traditional American ballpark fare including hot dogs and fries while watching old cartoons on the bleachers. The Main Street Confectionary sells sweets priced by their weight, such as candied apples, crisped rice treats, chocolates, cookies and fudge. Main Street, U.S.A. is also the home to the a Walt Disney World Railroad, which transports guest throughout the park, making stops at Main Street, U.S.A. Fantasyland, and Frontierland.

Did you know? The appearance that Main Street, U.S.A. is larger than its actual size is due to the use of forced perspective. The ground level floors were built at approximately 7/8 size, with the upper floors becoming progressively smaller.

Also, note the windows above the main floors, and you’ll observe the names of many of the men and women who were crucial to the development and operation of Disneyland Park. There is also a window honoring Walt’s father, Elias, over the Main Street Emporium.

“Walt Disney World is a tribute to the philosophy and life of Walter Elias Disney… and to the talents, the dedication, and the loyalty of the entire Disney organization that made Walt Disney’s dream come true. May Walt Disney World bring Joy and Inspiration and New Knowledge to all who come to this happy place … a Magic Kingdom where the young at heart of all ages can laugh and play and learn — together.” — Roy Oliver Disney, October 25, 1971

