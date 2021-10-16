Pursuitist
Loring Place Chef Dan Kluger Collabs with Beatnic on Vegan Burger
Loring Place Chef Dan Kluger Collabs with Beatnic on Vegan Burger
Loring Place Chef Dan Kluger Collabs with Beatnic on Vegan Burger

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

New York-based chef Dan Kluger has collaborated with the newly open Beatnic with the Beatnic x Loring Place Burger.  The burger will only be available for two weeks from October 14th-October 29th in extremely limited quantities at Beatnic’s Greenwich Village location at 185 Bleecker Street (between MacDougal and Sullivan Street).

 

 

Catey Mark Meyers, President of Beatnic, says “We couldn’t be more excited to reopen our flagship location; it’s the culmination of our rebranding and an important moment for Beatnic as we look to our future.  Since we first opened our doors in 2015, our product values haven’t changed – we’re committed to making the most craveable and delicious vegan food. We are thrilled to work with such a talented chef and neighbor to our original Bleecker Street location, and the Dan Kluger collaboration is a great opportunity for Beatnic to showcase our iconic burger in a new way. Chef Kluger and Beatnic seemed like a perfect fit, as he’s such a vegetable-forward and renowned talent. The vibrant fall kabocha squash flavors of the Beatnic x Loring Place burger will be cravable and indulgent enough for our vegan and non-vegan friends alike.”

 

The limited-edition burger features roasted kabocha squash, caramelized onions, and lemon aioli. The modern vegan restaurant is rebranded, and will still be serving 100% vegan food.  For more information please visit: https://www.eatbeatnic.com

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

