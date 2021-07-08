Kate Hudson Introduces the All-New Infiniti QX60

The next step in the evolution of INFINITI begins as the credits roll on the reveal film for the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60. Today, INFINITI introduced the all-new, next generation of its bestselling family SUV, the 2022 INFINITI QX60. On sale in North America this fall, the 2022 INFINITI QX60 continues one of the most successful nameplates for the automaker, selling more than 400,000 units over its history, and updates it with modern artistry and craftsmanship.[/caption]The next step in the evolution of Infiniti begins as the credits roll on the reveal film for the Infiniti QX60, the all-new version of its bestselling, three-row SUV. And the star of that film is the personification of Infiniti’s busy clientele: actress, producer, entrepreneur, and mother, Kate Hudson. Because she embodies the characteristics of the multi-tasking Infiniti SUV customer, Hudson chose to appear Infiniti’s short film – “Infiniti Presents: Conquer Life in Style with All-New QX60” – directed by none other than Zack Snyder, the blockbuster director of superhero films including “Man of Steel,” “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League.”

“We had as much fun filming this campaign as you will have driving the car,” Hudson enthused after she invited cameras into her life to view how the QX60 fits her busy day driving from school drop-off to the boardroom.

Target buyers for the new premium SUV embrace the chaos of life and the many roles they serve. Internal research found that 92% hold leadership positions at work, 62% are actively involved with teaching their kids, they are four times more likely to be involved with philanthropy and two times more likely to be the go-to friend for advice.

Hudson’s advice for car buyers is clear: she is most impressed with the updated 2022 QX60’s modern artistry, craftsmanship, and premium amenities like captain chairs with massage functions, high-definition touchscreen, wireless charging, WiFi connectivity, large sunroof, tailored leather interior, and one-touch second-row seats that effortlessly slide for easy access to the third row without removing a car seat.

At the heart of the 2022 QX60 is a powerful V-6 engine, all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, and enhanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link to help the 2022 INFINITI QX60 deliver comfort, refinement and confidence to drivers and passengers. On sale in North America this fall, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 continues one of the most successful nameplates for the automaker, selling more than 400,000 units over its history.

“The all-new Infiniti QX60 exemplifies our new expression of modern Japanese luxury,” said Infiniti Chairman Peyman Kargar. “It’s powerful, intuitive and serene — exactly what our customers want.”