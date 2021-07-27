Issa Rae Got Married in Custom Vera Wang Haute

Issa Rae wore a custom Vera Wang Haute to her wedding in the South of France on Sunday, July 25th, 2021. The Emmy-nominated actress married longtime beau Louis Diame in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

For her wedding, she chose a custom light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ball gown with hand-placed Chantilly lace accented by hand-sewn crystal beading and a light ivory chapel length veil with hand-placed Chantilly lace.

For the reception, she chose a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line Vera Wang gown with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit.