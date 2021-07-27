Pursuitist
Issa Rae Got Married in Custom Vera Wang Haute
Issa Rae Got Married in Custom Vera Wang Haute

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Issa Rae wore a custom Vera Wang Haute to her wedding in the South of France on Sunday, July 25th, 2021. The Emmy-nominated actress married longtime beau Louis Diame in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

 

 

For her wedding, she chose a custom light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ball gown with hand-placed Chantilly lace accented by hand-sewn crystal beading and a light ivory chapel length veil with hand-placed Chantilly lace.

 

 

For the reception, she chose a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line Vera Wang gown with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit.

 

Images courtesy of Lauren Fair Photography

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

