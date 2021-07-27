Pursuitist
5 Ways to Celebrate National Scotch Day
5 Ways to Celebrate National Scotch Day

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

How will you celebrate National Scotch Day on July 27th?  Here are a few of our suggestions:

 

Glenmorangie Original 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 

Made in Glenmorangie’s giraffe-high stills, then aged for 10 years in bourbon casks results in smooth whisky with notes of citrus, layers of luscious flavor of orange, honey, creamy vanilla and peach on the palate. $39.99

 

 

 

Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky 

Aged for a minimum of 18 years, Buchanan’s blend brings out a rich, silky finish with notes of dark chocolate, toffee and honey. A Gold award winner at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a 94 along with the Tried & True Award at the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge makes this a classic for any bar. Purchase on Drizly.

 

 

Scottish Whisky Expedition: Single Malt Tasting Experience 

The perfect way to take a flavor journey through Scotland is with The Single Malts Tasting Experience. The pack includes Oban, Talisker, The Singleton, Lagavulin, and Mortlach, along with two tasting glasses for the perfect summer toast. $74.99 on ReserveBar.

 

Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old 

Malt Master Brian Kinsman has perfected his recipe by waiting 14 years as the whisky matures in ex-bourbon American Oak casks, then finishing the liquid in charred new American Oak barrels supplied by The Kelvin Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky. The results? Rich, vibrant single malt that is complex, woody and exceptionally drinkable.

 

The Balvenie Doublewood 12 

A staple for any aficionado, The Balvenie Doublewood 12 spends its time in both traditional casks of American Oak ex-bourbon barrels and hogsheads, before it is moved to Spanish oak ex-oloroso Sherry casks. One of the most popular labels of single malt, the Doublewood is great value for the quality.

 

 

Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

