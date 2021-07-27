Pursuitist
Now Reading
Celebrate National Scotch Day in Style with Tommy Tardie
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
3 Spots for Amazing Sight Seeing in Italy
The World’s Most Luxurious Gambling Experiences
Celebrate National Scotch Day in Style with Tommy Tardie
5 Ways to Celebrate National Scotch Day
Issa Rae Got Married in Custom Vera Wang Haute
THE PERFECT MEN’S SUNGLASSES
 5 Luxurious Couple Vacations That Won’t Break the Budget
The World’s Fastest Cars
Exclusive Interview with Chef Diego Muñoz
Founder of MASH City and MASH Gallery, Haleh Mashian, Brings Bright Colors and Ideas into Everything She Does
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Review
The Macallan x Bentley Team Up for Social Good

Celebrate National Scotch Day in Style with Tommy Tardie

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Fine & Rare and The Flatiron Room in NYC have been staples in the New York whisky scene, and they are both owned by Tommy Tardie, the creator, and owner of both locations.

 

 

As a well-known figure in the industry, Tommy gave us his top picks for National Scotch Day:

 

  • Old Pulteney 15: “A beautiful whiskey that highlights distilleries salty sea air’s influence with sweet toffee and caramel notes”
  • Clynelish 14: “I seem to always be in the mood for a dram of Clynelish. This bottle stays true with its oily, waxy, honey orange notes.”
  • Glengoyne 12: “Soft, fruity and light. A perfect afternoon dram. No peat in this one but filled with layers and layers of flavors.”
  • Bowmore 15 Darkest: “A long-time favorite of mine.  A classic peated malt from this Islay distillery balanced with the rich sweetness of a sherry cask finish. Startup a campfire and pour yourself a nice glass of this malt.”

 

For the ultimate tasting experience in NYC, Fine & Rare is partnering with Dalmore to offer two exclusive tasting menus:

See Also
Cocktails at Home: Banana Peel Old Fashioned

120 Years of Dalmore – $1850

  • Dalmore 25 Year, Dalmore 35 Year, Dalmore 40 Year, Dalmore Constellation Collection 1991
  • Christofle tray with customized Baccarat glassware

45 Years of Dalmore- $125

  • Dalmore 12 Year, Dalmore 15 Year, Dalmore 18 Year
  • Vosges Haut Chocolate Pairing

For more information: fineandrare.nyc and theflatironroom.com

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top