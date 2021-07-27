Celebrate National Scotch Day in Style with Tommy Tardie

Fine & Rare and The Flatiron Room in NYC have been staples in the New York whisky scene, and they are both owned by Tommy Tardie, the creator, and owner of both locations.

As a well-known figure in the industry, Tommy gave us his top picks for National Scotch Day:

Old Pulteney 15: “A beautiful whiskey that highlights distilleries salty sea air’s influence with sweet toffee and caramel notes”

Clynelish 14: “I seem to always be in the mood for a dram of Clynelish. This bottle stays true with its oily, waxy, honey orange notes.”

Glengoyne 12: “Soft, fruity and light. A perfect afternoon dram. No peat in this one but filled with layers and layers of flavors.”

Bowmore 15 Darkest: “A long-time favorite of mine. A classic peated malt from this Islay distillery balanced with the rich sweetness of a sherry cask finish. Startup a campfire and pour yourself a nice glass of this malt.”

For the ultimate tasting experience in NYC, Fine & Rare is partnering with Dalmore to offer two exclusive tasting menus:

120 Years of Dalmore – $1850

Dalmore 25 Year, Dalmore 35 Year, Dalmore 40 Year, Dalmore Constellation Collection 1991

Christofle tray with customized Baccarat glassware

45 Years of Dalmore- $125

Dalmore 12 Year, Dalmore 15 Year, Dalmore 18 Year

Vosges Haut Chocolate Pairing

For more information: fineandrare.nyc and theflatironroom.com