The historic waterfront neighborhood of Jack London Square in Oakland, California offers dining, retail, and water recreation activities all in one place. With a mix of restaurants, wine bars, and entertainment year-round, this destination is fun for visitors of all ages. If you are looking for how to spend a perfect day in Jack London Square, we have you covered.

Eat

Start your day with a cup of coffee at one of the many independent coffee shops in Jack London Square. Top picks include Blue Bottle Coffee and Bicycle Coffee.

After a relaxing morning of drinking and eating, explore the neighborhood for more Jack London square activities. Stroll the docks, rent kayaks, paddle through the water, and enjoy a beautiful San Francisco skyline across the bay.

You can also head to the neighborhood’s growing wine trail. Oakland’s best urban wine-tasting rooms are in the Jack London area, including Brooklyn West (an old warehouse), Dashe Cellars (a modern winery rooted in love), and Rosenblum Cellars, known for their exceptional zinfandels.

Shop

Whether you’re looking for a new book to read, a unique piece of art, or the perfect place to relax and unwind, you’ll find it in Jack London Square. You’ll also find a handful of waterfront restaurants with delicious seafood and stunning bay views here.

If you’re feeling adventurous, rent a kayak or canoe from California Canoe and Kayak to paddle around the estuary. They’re located right by the dock, making it an easy and affordable way to experience this iconic waterfront area.

Stay

Besides being one of the most scenic spots in town, Jack London Square is also home to some high-caliber restaurants. If you want to stay nearby, consider the JdV by Hyatt Jack London Square, a well-appointed hotel that’s an ideal place for families and business travelers alike.

Another favorite is Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon, the infamously old-school waterside establishment that inspired many of the bar scenes in Jack London’s novels. It’s festooned floor-to-ceiling with nautical and vintage curios and offers a few drinks with special meaning to the author.

Explore

With its upscale waterfront and marina area, Oakland's Jack London Square is a thriving cultural hub that tourists and locals love. There's plenty to do here, from historic waterfront tours and dining to fun, family-friendly events like the weekly farmers market.

If you're looking for a relaxing way to spend a day along the waterfront, we recommend taking a stroll on the docks and enjoying the views.

If you’re into wine, you can also hit up a few of the many urban wineries in the neighborhood. District Wine Bar is a must-try for its extensive selection of international wines and creative cocktails.