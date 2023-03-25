4 Reasons to Visit Washington D.C. During Cherry Blossom Season

Washington D.C. should be on your radar for your next trip, but there is no time like cherry blossom season to explore the city. Here are 4 Reasons to explore Washington D.C. during cherry blossom season:

National Cherry Blossom Festival

From March 18th – April 16th, and the city celebrates with activities for five weekends with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, including the neighboring communities in Maryland and Virginia. Check out all of the events like the Pink Tie Party, and Blossom Kite Festival, Art in Bloom installations, participating hotels and restaurants with discount, bespoke menu items and more!

The First Lady’s Project at St. Regis Bar

One of D.C.’s most luxe cocktail lounges, the St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Washington, D.C. will be featuring “The First Lady’s Project”, a decadent pink delight for the season made with rye whiskey, egg white, Sakura bitters, and D.C.’s exclusive Cerasum Aperitivo – a blend of 3 different varieties of cherries and Sakura blossoms.

Silver Lyan x Katana Kitten Popup

Silver Lyan’s Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan) is teaming up with New York City’s Katana Kitten Masa Urushido or an immersive pop-up experience celebrating Cherry Blossom season. From March 27th- April 1, Creative Director Jacu Strauss will transform the space inspired by the Japanese custom of flower viewing known as hanami. Guests will be treated to an innovated, custom menu developed by both bar teams featuring House of Suntory spirits, exclusive whisky tastings, and some surprises. that masterfully weave together the ethos of both Silver Lyan and Katana Kitten.





Stay at Generator DC

This stylish, artsy downtown boutique hotel is offering 15% off stays, complimentary 2-hour bike rides and limited edition Hoja Taqueria cherry blossom cocktails and pick tacos to celebrate the season. The Romero y Mutsu cocktail, made with botanical-infused Mezcal Union made with cherry blossom syrup, lemon, cava and vegan egg whites is the perfect pairing with the limited-edition festive pink tacos.