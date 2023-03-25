Pursuitist
4 Reasons to Visit Washington D.C. During Cherry Blossom Season
4 Reasons to Visit Washington D.C. During Cherry Blossom Season
4 Reasons to Visit Washington D.C. During Cherry Blossom Season

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Washington D.C. should be on your radar for your next trip, but there is no time like cherry blossom season to explore the city. Here are 4 Reasons to explore Washington D.C. during cherry blossom season:

 

cherry blossoms

 

National Cherry Blossom Festival

From  March 18th – April 16th, and the city celebrates with activities for five weekends with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, including the neighboring communities in Maryland and Virginia. Check out all of the events like the Pink Tie Party, and Blossom Kite Festival, Art in Bloom installations, participating hotels and restaurants with discount, bespoke menu items and more!

 

cocktail

 

The First Lady’s Project at St. Regis Bar 

One of D.C.’s most luxe cocktail lounges, the St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Washington, D.C. will be featuring “The First Lady’s Project”, a decadent pink delight for the season made with rye whiskey, egg white, Sakura bitters, and D.C.’s exclusive Cerasum Aperitivo – a blend of 3 different varieties of cherries and Sakura blossoms.

 

 

Silver Lyan x Katana Kitten Popup 

Silver Lyan’s Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan) is teaming up with New York City’s Katana Kitten Masa Urushido  or an immersive pop-up experience celebrating Cherry Blossom season. From March 27th- April 1,  Creative Director Jacu Strauss will transform the space inspired by the Japanese custom of flower viewing known as hanami. Guests will be treated to an innovated, custom menu developed by both bar teams featuring House of Suntory spirits, exclusive whisky tastings, and some surprises.  that masterfully weave together the ethos of both Silver Lyan and Katana Kitten.

 

bedroom

Stay at  Generator DC 

This stylish, artsy downtown boutique hotel is offering 15% off stays, complimentary 2-hour bike rides and limited edition Hoja Taqueria cherry blossom cocktails and pick tacos to celebrate the season. The Romero y Mutsu cocktail, made with botanical-infused Mezcal Union made with cherry blossom syrup, lemon, cava and vegan egg whites is the perfect pairing with the limited-edition festive pink tacos.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

