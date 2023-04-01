Genesis Electrified GV70: Keep Beginning

Like a Tsunami, new electric cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles are coming to market in rapid waves. Many are good, some are superb. Such is the case with the all-new 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70

The all-new 2023 Electrified GV70 is a near-identical twin to the gasoline-powered GV70. With the standard dual-motor full-electric drivetrain, it’s as quiet in the cabin as some of the uber-luxury cars I’ve had the privilege of driving, including two very well-known luxury brands from the United Kingdom. Don’t trip if you own a Rolls-Royce, the “E” GV70 is that quiet!

The Electrified GV70 represents a quantum leap forward for Genesis, the luxury brand of the Hyundai Motor Corporation, based in Korea. Genesis has only been on the scene for six years. The company started production like a turtle, moving slowly, but with deliberate steps. Now, Genesis is an Olympic sprinter, hell-bent on making a significant impact in the luxury vehicle segment. Genesis has the goal of being an electric-only company by 2030. The future of the auto industry is approaching rapidly!

Recently, in the cosmopolitan city of Atlanta, Georgia, Genesis assembled media from the U.S., Canada, and Korea to experience the Electrified GV70. Why Atlanta? We really felt at home there during the media drive event, and the Korean expression “Son-Nim” succinctly sums it up, as the phrase means treat everyone as an honored guest, including media, fellow employees, customers, suppliers, dealers, and those from other luxury brands that may be considering a move to Genesis vehicles. The formula works well, and for the first time in the brief history of Genesis, in 2022 the brand topped over 50,000 units sold in the United States for the first time (56,410). Initially sold alongside Hyundai vehicles, Genesis now features standalone stores, with over 100 more opening soon across the U.S.

Further, Genesis has adopted the mantras An Audacious and Progressive Spirit, Strictly Korean, and Keep Beginning as the “North Star” for the brand. Additionally, the Keep Beginning mantra has been further defined by Genesis into 18 segments with titles that include Keep Listening, Keep Looking Forward, Keep Learning, Keep Refusing to Settle, and Keep Taking Chances.

The E GV70 is built in Montgomery, Alabama, the first Genesis vehicle built outside of Korea.

Styling

Electrified GV70 styling is, in a word, gorgeous. Up front, a boldly designed “Crest” reverse G-Matrix grille is flanked by full-LED “two lines” headlights with a pair of horizontal slits highlights the front. Below the grille, vents with active grille shutters control air to help cool electric system components and sit above a functional front skid plate. A hidden charging point resides in the upper right grille.

Along the sides, a strong Parabolic Line extends from the hood, flowing into upper fender and door panels and ending at the two-lines tail lamps. Standard 20-inch wheels offer a muscular profile. A rear skid plate completes the well-thought-out Electrified GV70 design.

Interior

Unlock the E GV70 via the key fob or digital key via the Genesis app, step inside, and if you choose the new Glacier White interior color, you are in for a treat. The Glacier White interior is standard on Prestige trim, and it’s enhanced with a color-coordinated, double-stitched dash cover and upper door card trim, as well as a matching micro-suede headliner and copper piping on the Nappa leather seating. It’s quite stunning, and from the meaty white steering wheel to the center dash controls, to the inside door handles and more, enjoy exclusive Fog Scratched Pattern aluminum trim.

Looking through the steering wheel, the driver views a 12.3 -inch digital instrument cluster. Driver and front passenger can access an impressive 14.5-inch, high-definition touchscreen mounted atop the center dashboard.

The standard glass panoramic sunroof lends an airiness to the luxe cabin, and solar control rear side and rear glass help keep interior temperatures under control on hot, sunny days.

Road Manners

Think BMW, The Ultimate Compliment. Yes, the Electrified GV70 can dig in and out of corners like it was built in Munich.

This strong handling trait takes us back to one of the Genesis mantras – Keep Learning. At the onset of the U.S. launch of Genesis brand, parent company Hyundai had already lured key engineering and performance talent from BMW and other European brands, including the man considered the father of BMW’s famed “M” cars, the now retired auto industry legend Albert Biermann. Dual motors provide dynamic power and performance to the front and rear wheels, and a sophisticated multi-link front and rear suspension keeps the E GV70 firmly planted to terra firma. The Genesis I-Pedal (Intelligent Pedal) mode allows the driver to accelerate/decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal. Energy created during the deceleration mode is sent to the main battery pack.

If you need max power to overtake while passing or just enjoy pounding the egos of your fellow Americans, press the “Boost Mode” button, located at 6 o’clock on the steering wheel. Boost Mode gives you 483 horsepower for up to 10 seconds without you having to fully nail the accelerator pedal. It’s hella fun and works well. It does work against you in terms of range, so use the “joy button” judiciously. Power in standard mode is 429 horsepower.

Standard Highway Driving Assist II keeps a set distance from the vehicle in front and utilizes cameras to keep you centered in your lane. The system can automatically change lanes, respond to “cut-in” drivers,” and adjust your position in your lane if the goof beside you is texting and drifts into your lane.

Safety and Connectivity

Standard safety features are comprehensive. A few key features are Surround View Monitor, a really cool Blind Spot View Monitor that utilizes under-side-mirror cameras that display left turns in the left driver cluster window, and right turns in the right cluster window. This is an amazing safety. feature you won’t want to ever be without. Advanced Rear Occupant Alert, Blind Spot Collison-Avoidance Assist, and Forward Collision Avoidance are among myriad other standard safety features.

The 2023 Electrified GV70 comes standard with Genesis Connected Care. with no expiration.

Connected Care provides an always-on connection to safety and convenience features like Digital Key Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and SOS Emergency Assistance when the vehicle has access to a cellular network connection. Additionally, monthly vehicle health and maintenance reports and diagnostic alerts (including software over-the-air updates) are all part of the Connected Care package, with no expiration date.

The Electrified GV70 also features Genesis Connected Services’ all-new electric vehicle-specific features such as Schedule Climate Control, Intelligent Assistant App, and Start / Stop remote charging capability.

You can also start the E GV70, share your digital key with family and friends, and activate an emergency alarm within 33 feet of the vehicle.

Digital key not high-tech enough? The standard fingerprint authentication system allows drivers to start and drive the car, and an authentication function for in-car payments and release of Valet Mode.

Parked in a tight spot and can’t open the doors? No worries, as your E GV70 key fob allows you to park or retrieve your vehicle, no matter where you back or pull in, or need to parallel park.

Battery, Range, and Charging Features

The Electrified GV70 offers 236 miles of range, mid-pack for the segment. Charging architecture is excellent as 350kW rapid charging enables the 77.4 kWh battery to charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 18 minutes, or more than 60 miles in five minutes under optimal conditions. Owners can use both 400V and 800V charging infrastructure without the need for an additional converter.

Genesis, in collaboration with Electrify America, offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions for Electrified GV70 owners; and access to fast charging on their nationwide charging network. Use the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps to locate and access charging stations while on the road.

Pricing

The 2023 Genesis Electrified comes in two trim levels, Advanced AWD starting at $65,850; and Prestige AWD at $72650. Add $1,125 for the destination charge.

Genesis offers an unbeatable warranty on that covers the battery-electric system and powertrain for ten years or 100,000 miles.

The 2023 Electrified GV70 is a very complete package. Give it serious consideration if you are an EV adherent, or new to the market. The U.S. Department of Transportation has classified the Electrified GV70 as a sport utility vehicle, and since it’s built in America and costs less than $80K, it fully qualifies for current tax credits (up to $7500).