Luxe Hotels’ first branded property in New York City, the Luxe Life Hotel New York opened on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. The historic 98-room boutique hotel housed in the former headquarters of LIFE Magazine.

“We are elated to bring Luxe Hotels’ casual luxury to guests in New York,” said Luxe Hotels Chairman and CEO Efrem Harkham. “Travelers will find exceptional service, as well as value and comfort when they stay at Luxe Life, plus the opportunity to stay in a landmark building with an incredible legacy.”

John Ames Mitchell, founder and former editor of the iconic LIFE Magazine, moved his company’s operations to 19 West 31st Street upon the building’s completion in 1895. The magazine’s famed artists, writers and creative staff lived in the apartments above their shared offices — the first “co-working” space of the era — and included Charles Dana Gibson, Norman Rockwell, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Margaret Bourke-White, and Robert Capa. Today, the LIFE team’s creative spirit lives on throughout the neighborhood and throughout the hotel.

At the helm of the hotel’s food and beverage offerings are chefs Scott Hawley and Michael Gutowski, two experienced New York City restaurateurs. The hotel’s signature restaurant, The Marilyn — named after Hawley’s grandmother — will be a destination on its own, serving up house-made pasta and seasonal plates.

The rumored Prohibition speakeasy bar for LIFE Magazine staffers will be brought back to life in the hotel’s basement. Coming this summer, the speakeasy will set a new standard for NoMad’s nightlife. Applying exceptional cocktail programs from their existing bar and restaurant projects, the space will feature craft cocktails and a selection of fine beer and wine.

This marks exciting growth for the Luxe Hotels brand. Less than a year ago, Rose Garden Palace Hotel in Rome rebranded to Luxe Rose Garden Roma, and is now the first hotel in Europe to carry the Luxe namesake. In addition, the company’s flagship in Beverly Hills, Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel, will complete a $4+ million renovation this spring. The brand’s other hotels include Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in the chic Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles and Luxe City Center Hotel in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

Rates at Luxe Life New York start at $199 per night. For more information and to book a stay, visit www.luxehotels.com/lifenewyork .