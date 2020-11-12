Give the Gift of These Top 5 Luxury Experiences

This year has been unlike any other with months of quarantining and being indoors, there is no time like the present to plan an exotic outdoor adventure. Check out these safe, socially-distanced bucket list trips across the globe, to give to yourself or your loved ones.

Turtle Tagging at Oil Nut Bay on Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Head to idyllic Virgin Gorda in the coveted North Sound region of the British Virgin Islands. The picture-perfect resort is entirely surrounded by turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other.

Spend your days at the private beach club, swimming in one of the three pools, and grabbing a refreshing liabation at the swim-up bar. Stay fit with the help of the wellness center with a gym and two tennis courts. Take advantage of the natural beauty of the island by exploring by kayaking, sailing, and snorkeling.

Explore the waters around the resort and surrounding reefs, which are home to the largest number of sea turtles throughout the islands. Try out a Turtle Tagging boating adventure, where you can swim alongside the beautiful animals and partake in free diving to safely catch the turtles alongside an onboard researcher. The turtles will then be measured, tagged and released, and guests can then follow the animals’ adventures even after returning home. Nightly villa rates start at $550 per night and Turtle Tagging for up to 12 costs $2,100. Visit www.oilnutbay.com for more info.

Floatplane Fishing Adventure in Ketchikan, Alaska

Seeking solitude and adventure? Head to Salmon Falls Resort at the southernmost entrance to Alaska’s Inside Passage. Known for its majestic setting, world-class salmon fishing, and off-the-grid escapes. Ketchikan has been called “The Salmon Capital of the World.” Book the Floatplane Fishing Adventure to enjoy a scenic chartered flight and then land in remote spots to enjoy a one-of-a-kind guided fishing experience where very few people are privileged to go each year. Luxury category room rates start at $650 (including F&B) and the Floatplane Fishing Adventure costs $1,500 for two. Book at www.salmonfallsresort.com or by calling 800-247-9059.

Skijöring at Badrutt’s Palace in St. Moritz, Switzerland

Historic Badrutt’s Palace is one of the most legendary hotels in Europe dating back to 1896. The hotel has 157 elegant guest rooms and suites, all with heart-stopping views of the lake or the charming village center. With its medley of style, sport, fine cuisine, and wellness, Badrutt’s Palace Hotel offers its guests the perfect place to get a taste of the Swiss Alps in winter. From there, the concierge can assist with booking skijöring, which has been called “winter’s wildest sport.” There are very few places you can do this: you’ll ski or snowboard while being pulled by a horse. Winter room rates start at $708 and skijöring starts from $260 for two people. For more information, visit www.badruttspalace.com.

Beachside Lobster Ceilidh at Cabot Cape Breton in Inverness, Nova Scotia

Looking for a dramatic setting, world-class hospitality, and some of the world’s best golf? Head to internationally claimed Cabot Cape Breton. The resort is located on the water’s edge, surrounded by the Gulf of Saint Lawrence and the Atlantic Ocean. The private Beachside Lobster Ceilidh is the perfect place to watch the sunset dip over an artfully prepared feast of freshly caught Nova Scotia seafood and listening to the sounds of live, authentic Gaelic folk music around a glowing bonfire. Room rates begin at $320 and the Beachside Lobster Ceilidh starts at $350 per person. Visit www.cabotlinks.com.

Bespoke Stargazing at Hotel Jackson in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Hotel Jackson is the place to be in the heart of downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming with breathtaking views of Snow King and Jackson Valley Mountains. the LEEDS built, Forbes 4-star Hotel Jackson specializes in western hospitality and exquisite accommodations in a pristine setting. Just minutes away from Grand Teton National park and an hour away from Yellowstone National Park, nature lovers will appreciate the Stargazing Experience, in partnership with Wyoming Stargazing. The experience for two includes a private shuttle at sunset from Hotel Jackson to Grand Teton National Park, a picnic basket with insulated water bottles filled with hot chocolate, pre-batched cocktails for adults, a custom buff, locally made leather Give’r Gloves, and a warm beanie – and led by a Ph.D. astronomer guide. Room rates begin at $499 and the Stargazing Experience starts at $759 for two people. Visit www.hoteljackson.com for more info.