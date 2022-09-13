Pursuitist
Four Seasons Re-Launches Brand with Luxury is Our Love Language
Four Seasons Re-Launches Brand with Luxury is Our Love Language

by

Iconic Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has unveiled a new brand creative platform relaunch today with  Luxury Is Our Love Language. 

 

 

The Four Seasons brand relaunch is a collaboration between Four Seasons, Le Truc, Starcom, Publicis Canada, and Four Seasons CRM Agency of Record, Hawkeye Canada. Inspired by real stories of actual Four Seasons guest experiences, the spots are each “based on a true stay,” featuring interpretations of moments when Four Seasons teams went above and beyond to provide guests with anticipatory, personalized experiences rooted in generosity, kindness, and care.

 

 

“The future of luxury will be driven by data and insights and defined by human connection and imagination,” said Marc Speichert, Chief Commercial Officer at Four Seasons. “Luxury Is Our Love Language is the embodiment of this vision and an authentic articulation of our values as we continue to evolve and express our brand in new ways. It is a bold creative platform based on our belief that true luxury shouldn’t be impersonal or rigid– rather, it’s about creating a meaningful sense of belonging through acts of unscripted care and the simple elegance of empathy.”

 

The premiere campaign was directed Akinola Davies Jr, winner of the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance for his film “Lizard.” He showcases ultimate service in Monogram, making a budding equestrian’s dreams come true in Special Delivery, and bringing the magic of winter right to the guest in First Snow.

 

 

In addition, Four Seasons has also built a custom Acts of Love postcard experience at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, for New York Fashion Week featuring Christian Siriano one-of-a-kind sketches. The pop-up experience invites guests to reintroduce the lost art of letter writing and connect with others.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

