Pursuitist
Now Reading
Four Seasons Celebrates New York Fashion Week with Love Letters
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
John Legend Signature Series By LVE Cabernet Sauvignon
Spotlight: John Legend x LG Signature Limited-Edition Cabernet Sauvignon
Four Seasons NYFW
Four Seasons Celebrates New York Fashion Week with Love Letters
How To Look Luxurious On A Budget: 3 Simple Style Secrets Every Man Should Know
How To Look Luxurious On A Budget: 3 Simple Style Secrets Every Man Should Know
Four Seasons Re-Launches Brand with Luxury is Our Love Language
Experience Eco-Luxury with Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo
Luxe Beauty Products You Need for Fall
The Place to be in Montauk This Labor Day is…
Cocktails at Home: Espresso Martini Edition
The Ultimate Patagonia Luxury Culinary Adventure
Everything to Know About the U.S. Open 2022
Labor Day Weekend Luxe Beauty Sales
Disney Wish
Disney Wish: Inside Disney’s New Cruise Ship

Four Seasons Celebrates New York Fashion Week with Love Letters

by
Four Seasons NYFW

Katya Bychkova is a beauty and style expert based in…

In celebration of New York Fashion Week, Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown unveiled a collaboration with fashion designer Christian Siriano. As a part of the “Luxury Is Our Love Language” campaign, Siriano presented a collection of custom-designed postcards exclusively for Four Seasons.

The luxury postcards collection includes six unique designs featuring fashion sketches by an acclaimed fashion designer Christian Siriano, from spectacular evening gowns to chic traveler looks. Guests of Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown offered to immerse themselves in the lost art of letter writing and send le billet-doux to their loved ones.

Four Seasons x Christian Siriano collaboration - Letters of Love

The pop-up “Letters of Love” experience in collaboration with Christian Siriano was launched during New York Fashion Week to prove that simple acts of care for ourselves and our loved ones truly matter and to help demonstrate that luxury is Four Seasons’ love language.

Four Seasons x Christian Siriano

Four Seasons offered complimentary calligrapher services for guests whose handwriting doesn’t convey their feelings in the most elegant way. Once a luxury postcard is filled and dropped at a chic heritage mailbox, guests are welcomed for a sweet treat from the specialty gelato cart.

Four Seasons Gelato Cart

In celebration of the fashion month of the “Acts of Love” postcard experience, the lobby of the Tribeca-based award-winning hotel was decorated by a famed artistic director and celebrity floral designer, Jeff Leatham.

Leatham curated astonishing floral arrangements throughout the lobby and entryway of Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, utilizing vibrant orange and purple flowers as an artistic medium.

For guests interested in examining their creativity through flowers, Four Seasons offered fresh flowers to take home from the cart in the lobby.

See Also
Four Seasons Orlando: A Luxurious Way to Experience Disney World

Four Seasons x Christian Siriano - New York Fashion Week Experience

The New York Fashion Week experience at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown is a part of the “Luxury Is Our Love Language” campaign designed to celebrate the brand’s unique perspective on personalized luxury experiences.

A fashion designer Christian Siriano kicked off NYFW with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection attended by A-list celebrities, including Janet Jackson, Alicia Silverstone, Coco Rocha, and Maye Musk.

Four Seasons x Christian SirianoFour Seasons NYFW

Tags

Katya Bychkova is a beauty and style expert based in NYC. Face mask enthusiast and frequent traveler, Katya is a contributor to top lifestyle publications. She is also the founder and editor of the Style Sprinter blog — a luxury guide to skincare and makeup — since 2014.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top