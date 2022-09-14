In celebration of New York Fashion Week, Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown unveiled a collaboration with fashion designer Christian Siriano. As a part of the “Luxury Is Our Love Language” campaign, Siriano presented a collection of custom-designed postcards exclusively for Four Seasons.

The luxury postcards collection includes six unique designs featuring fashion sketches by an acclaimed fashion designer Christian Siriano, from spectacular evening gowns to chic traveler looks. Guests of Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown offered to immerse themselves in the lost art of letter writing and send le billet-doux to their loved ones.

The pop-up “Letters of Love” experience in collaboration with Christian Siriano was launched during New York Fashion Week to prove that simple acts of care for ourselves and our loved ones truly matter and to help demonstrate that luxury is Four Seasons’ love language.

Four Seasons offered complimentary calligrapher services for guests whose handwriting doesn’t convey their feelings in the most elegant way. Once a luxury postcard is filled and dropped at a chic heritage mailbox, guests are welcomed for a sweet treat from the specialty gelato cart.

In celebration of the fashion month of the “Acts of Love” postcard experience, the lobby of the Tribeca-based award-winning hotel was decorated by a famed artistic director and celebrity floral designer, Jeff Leatham.

Leatham curated astonishing floral arrangements throughout the lobby and entryway of Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, utilizing vibrant orange and purple flowers as an artistic medium.

For guests interested in examining their creativity through flowers, Four Seasons offered fresh flowers to take home from the cart in the lobby.

The New York Fashion Week experience at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown is a part of the “Luxury Is Our Love Language” campaign designed to celebrate the brand’s unique perspective on personalized luxury experiences.

A fashion designer Christian Siriano kicked off NYFW with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection attended by A-list celebrities, including Janet Jackson, Alicia Silverstone, Coco Rocha, and Maye Musk.