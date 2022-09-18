Pursuitist
Now Reading
SERAFINA Launches SERAFINA EXPRESS
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Daily Dream Home: Naples Meets West Indies With This Luxe $31M Estate
[Vid] A Preview of Sheraton Centre Toronto’s 50th Anniversary — With Golden Updates
Where to Grab an Asian-Inspired Cocktail in NYC
SERAFINA Launches SERAFINA EXPRESS
Perfect Places for Happy Hour in NYC This Fall
John Legend Signature Series By LVE Cabernet Sauvignon
Spotlight: John Legend x LG Signature Limited-Edition Cabernet Sauvignon
Four Seasons NYFW
Four Seasons Celebrates New York Fashion Week with Love Letters
How To Look Luxurious On A Budget: 3 Simple Style Secrets Every Man Should Know
How To Look Luxurious On A Budget: 3 Simple Style Secrets Every Man Should Know
Four Seasons Re-Launches Brand with Luxury is Our Love Language
Experience Eco-Luxury with Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo
Luxe Beauty Products You Need for Fall
The Place to be in Montauk This Labor Day is…

SERAFINA Launches SERAFINA EXPRESS

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

On September 13th, 2022 Serafina Express opened its first location in downtown Manhattan with a grand opening ceremony, pasta ribbon cutting, and after party for the fast-casual concept. Based on the quintessential Serafina experience, the restaurant is focused on delivering the Italian style they’re known for.

 

 

After the ribbon cutting, cut by owners Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato, Consul General of Italy Cesare Bieller, and Mr. John Paulson, guests sipped Whispering Angel Rose and nibbled on passed pizzas, tortellini ai 4 formaggi, ravioli ai cherry tomato and basil, penne arrabbiata, cavatelli al pesto, gnocchi ai cherry tomatoes, penne Stoli alla vodka, and dessert items tiramisu and Italian ricotta cheesecake. Beats were provided by  DJ Rachel Winters.  

 

 

Guests included Nya Gatbel (Model), Desus Nice (TV Personality), Madeline Blake (Actress), Garrett Wareing (Actor), Dipti Sharma(Model), Elena Azzaro (Model), Noa Samassa (Actress/Model), Daria Shevchenko (Model), Rebecca Sorkin (Model), Leckie Roberts(Influencer), and Mariama Camara (entrepreneur).

See Also
Wines We Love for Hostess Gifts

 

 

Eight locations total will open within the next coming months: 30 Broad Street; Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street; 22nd Street and Park Avenue South; Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard; One Gateway Center at Penn Station in Newark; University Place and 12th Street; 84th and Third Avenue; 777 Third Avenue at 48th.

For more information: serafinaexpress.com

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top