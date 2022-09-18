SERAFINA Launches SERAFINA EXPRESS

On September 13th, 2022 Serafina Express opened its first location in downtown Manhattan with a grand opening ceremony, pasta ribbon cutting, and after party for the fast-casual concept. Based on the quintessential Serafina experience, the restaurant is focused on delivering the Italian style they’re known for.

After the ribbon cutting, cut by owners Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato, Consul General of Italy Cesare Bieller, and Mr. John Paulson, guests sipped Whispering Angel Rose and nibbled on passed pizzas, tortellini ai 4 formaggi, ravioli ai cherry tomato and basil, penne arrabbiata, cavatelli al pesto, gnocchi ai cherry tomatoes, penne Stoli alla vodka, and dessert items tiramisu and Italian ricotta cheesecake. Beats were provided by DJ Rachel Winters.

Guests included Nya Gatbel (Model), Desus Nice (TV Personality), Madeline Blake (Actress), Garrett Wareing (Actor), Dipti Sharma(Model), Elena Azzaro (Model), Noa Samassa (Actress/Model), Daria Shevchenko (Model), Rebecca Sorkin (Model), Leckie Roberts(Influencer), and Mariama Camara (entrepreneur).

Eight locations total will open within the next coming months: 30 Broad Street; Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street; 22nd Street and Park Avenue South; Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard; One Gateway Center at Penn Station in Newark; University Place and 12th Street; 84th and Third Avenue; 777 Third Avenue at 48th.

For more information: serafinaexpress.com