Pursuitist
Now Reading
A Look at Manhattan’s First Distillery Since Prohibition
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Concierge Auctions Hits New Record with Beverly Hills Property
Sail Away with Windstar Cruises on the Ultimate Treasure Hunt
Nicole Kidman’s Skincare Revolution
Cocktails at Home: The Dark Side of Manhattan
fireplace
5 Reasons to Visit Les Bordes Golf Club in France’s Loire Valley
A Look at Manhattan’s First Distillery Since Prohibition
Essentials Must Haves for Your Dog-Friendly Road Trip
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible: Did Lexus Replicate the Formula 1 Formula?
Sub-Zero and Wolf Wine Refrigerator
Amazing Gadgets For Your Home You Can’t Live Without
Hennessy Decanter & Louis Vuitton Trunk
Top 5 Luxury Coffee Makers 
Louis Vuitton Foosball Tables
Louis Vuitton $87,000 Foosball Table

A Look at Manhattan’s First Distillery Since Prohibition

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Manhattan‘s first and only legal whiskey distillery since prohibition has opened. 

 

 

Great Jones Distilling Co. opened to the public on August 21st, 2021 in the downtown NoHo area of New York City. With 28,000 square feet set over four floors in a distinctive building that was built during the prohibition era, the stunning distillery offers guests several ways to enjoy themselves.

 

 

The massive venue encompasses a fully functioning distillery, educational tour and tasting bar experiences, and numerous thoughtfully designed drinking and dining venues including an underground speakeasy and full restaurant debuting this fall. 

 

 

 

See Also
2 Salads Any Student Can Cook in Under 15 Minutes

 

Try out the Great Jones Distilling Co. 100% New York three signature whiskeys – Great Jones Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Great Jones Four Grain Bourbon, and Great Jones Rye Whiskey.  With special attention to ingredients, the grain is sourced from the Black Dirt region in Warwick Valley, NY where the air, climate, and rich soil impart a distinctive flavor profile.  on the ingredients.

 

 

For more information or to book, greatjonesdistillingco.com.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top