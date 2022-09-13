Experience Eco-Luxury with Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

Pursuitist presents our spotlight of Four Seasons Costa Rica, one of the best luxury hotels in exotic Peninsula Papagayo, curated by renowned luxury travel expert Christopher Parr. The eco-gorgeous and family-friendly 182-room Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo is set on a lush hillside overlooking the beaches along the Gulf of Papagayo and Culebra Bay, offering exceptional Pura Vida vibes, fine dining, and adventure.

If you haven’t been to the Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, add it to your bucket list. A perfect eco-luxury getaway for the whole family, this understated luxury resort showcases the very best of Latin American culture, adventure, and nature.

The 411 on the Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

The Four Seasons Costa Rica is a stunning coastal retreat, complete with manicured grounds, pools, beaches, spas, and golf course. The resort has been awarded Central America’s Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort for six consecutive years, and is perfect for anyone seeking to experience “Pura Vida”.

What Makes the Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo Different

At the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, you will find so much to see and do. Some of the fantastic amenities to enjoy:

For adults:

A beautiful 18-hole,par-72, Arnold Palmer-designed golf course with lush forests, the Pacific Ocean, and Bahía de Culebra as your backdrop. Improve your game by booking a customized session with a golf pro.

with lush forests, the Pacific Ocean, and Bahía de Culebra as your backdrop. Improve your game by booking a customized session with a golf pro. Adventures by land and sea.

2 beaches and 4 outdoor pools with attentive poolside service

The SPA and wellness center specializes in where you could indulge in body and facial therapies using local ingredients.

specializes in where you could indulge in body and facial therapies using local ingredients. 5 Pro-level tennis courts, pro shop, and daily lessons and clinics provided by Peter Burwash International (PBI).

A state-of-the-art, bi-level fitness center overlooking the beach features several different types of yoga classes, pilates, spinning, body weights, and meditation. Certified trainers are available upon request.

For children:

The Kids for All Seasons Club is for little explorers aged 4-12, with complimentary daily activities in the Children’s Center.

The Tuanis Teen Center (named after the Costa Rican expression for “too cool”) hosts only teen guests looking for adventure and excitement through activities like hiking and laser tag.

Dining Options at the Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

Using fresh, local ingredients, the Four Seasons Costa Rica offers something for everyone.

Anejo – the lively crudo and tapas bar is open for all-day dining, all the way to late-night drinks. Small bites (sliders, ceviche, croquettes) pair well with the cocktail and wines.

– the lively crudo and tapas bar is open for all-day dining, all the way to late-night drinks. Small bites (sliders, ceviche, croquettes) pair well with the cocktail and wines. Bahia – This sophisticated all-day restaurant locally sources ingredients for the freshest meals. Their signature dish: whole grilled fish with Chimichurri marinade, fresh lemon, and chayote slaw.

This sophisticated all-day restaurant locally sources ingredients for the freshest meals. Their signature dish: whole grilled fish with Chimichurri marinade, fresh lemon, and chayote slaw. Pesce- Sophisticated dinners in a relaxing environment over classic Italian cuisine, pasta, fresh local seafood, and fine wines.

Sophisticated dinners in a relaxing environment over classic Italian cuisine, pasta, fresh local seafood, and fine wines. Nemare – Located at the Peninsula Papagayo golf clubhouse, this dinner-only sophisticated steakhouse celebrates a menu of craft cocktails and flavourful dishes, as well as an optional 6-course tasting menu.

Located at the Peninsula Papagayo golf clubhouse, this dinner-only sophisticated steakhouse celebrates a menu of craft cocktails and flavourful dishes, as well as an optional 6-course tasting menu. Palapita Tap House – Chill out at the newest venue, Palapita Tap House at Tennis Centre. Surrounded by lush greenery, enjoy Costa Rican Street food (tacos, ceviche, arrachera) and locally crafted beer by Papagayo Brewery.

Chill out at the newest venue, Palapita Tap House at Tennis Centre. Surrounded by lush greenery, enjoy Costa Rican Street food (tacos, ceviche, arrachera) and locally crafted beer by Papagayo Brewery. La Reserva – Open from 6-10 pm daily, this rum bar features the best of Latin American rums.

Open from 6-10 pm daily, this rum bar features the best of Latin American rums. Pool & Beach serves delicious poolside snacks and meals, from tacos and burgers to oysters and various salads.

serves delicious poolside snacks and meals, from tacos and burgers to oysters and various salads. In-Room Dining can be enjoyed with an extensive menu for adults and children.

The SPA

One of the best features of the Four Seasons Coast Rica is the spa. From facials to body treatments that will relax and rejuvenate, the rituals are all based on Latin American culture.

KOYOMO RITUAL – The ritual begins with a foot cleansing ceremony, then aromatic herbal pillows are placed on the body, resulting in released tension and calming your nervous system. A massage follows with house-made organic essential oils.

– The ritual begins with a foot cleansing ceremony, then aromatic herbal pillows are placed on the body, resulting in released tension and calming your nervous system. A massage follows with house-made organic essential oils. VOLCANIC PURIFICATION RITUAL – Based on ancient tribal rituals, this treatment is meant to purify and heal the body and mind using a volcanic ash scrub to remove dull skin and increase circulation followed by a volcanic mud mask and a customized massage.

– Based on ancient tribal rituals, this treatment is meant to purify and heal the body and mind using a volcanic ash scrub to remove dull skin and increase circulation followed by a volcanic mud mask and a customized massage. Indulge in one of the Four Seasons’ massages including the signature Rainforest Massage, Healing Bamboo Massage, or Disquis Hot Stone Massage, using stones only found in Coast Rica.

using stones only found in Coast Rica. Custom facials are provided by BIOLOGIQUE RECHERCHE or EMERGINC, and focus on immediate results such as tightening, cleansing, and brightening.

Activities

One of the most adventurous countries, explore all that Costa Rica has to offer by land or sea.

Papagayo Explorers – The in-house outfitters of the Four Seasons, join naturalist guides for biking, hiking, outrigger canoeing, stargazing or nature safaris.

The in-house outfitters of the Four Seasons, join naturalist guides for biking, hiking, outrigger canoeing, stargazing or nature safaris. Zip Line Tours – Costa Rica is known for zip lining, and 3 properties are available- Sky Trek, Papagayo Canopy Tour or Witches Rock Canopy Tour.

– Costa Rica is known for zip lining, and 3 properties are available- Sky Trek, Papagayo Canopy Tour or Witches Rock Canopy Tour. Surfx- Take advantage of the Coast Rican waves with surf school made for everyone, from first-time surfers to experts. Personalized sessions let you choose the time spent ( 1-8 hours) and the beach.

Take advantage of the Coast Rican waves with surf school made for everyone, from first-time surfers to experts. Personalized sessions let you choose the time spent ( 1-8 hours) and the beach. Diving with Purpose – Explore under the sea and help restore the reef system with the Coral Gardening Experience.

– Explore under the sea and help restore the reef system with the Coral Gardening Experience. Water Adventures– With gorgeous, warm waters, you will want to make time for snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, and private boat cruises.

Rooms and Suites

With guest rooms, suites, and 15 private residences, all accommodations are surrounded by native tropical landscapes and the sounds of exotic wildlife.

The 15 Ronald Zürcher-designed Private Residences are ideal for longer-stay guests, families, and groups. Blended seamlessly into the hillside, all homes feature fully-equipped private kitchens, views of the peninsula, and private infinity pools and terraces (in select homes).

From their hillside perch overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this Costa Rican resort is your launching pad into boundless adventures. After a day of zip lining, surfing or hiking a volcano, return to this tropical retreat for farm- and -sea-to-table dining, refreshing swims in the four swimming pools or relaxing spa treatments. With customized itineraries for families and couples alike, experience luxurious “pura vida” at Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo.