Experience The Macallan & James Beard Chefs for Father’s Day

Looking to give dad something he won’t forget this Father’s Day?

The Macallan invites whisky lovers to join Cask To Kitchen: The Macallan Culinary Master Class; a one-of-a-kind, virtual experience co-hosted by a James Beard recognized chef and The Macallan. Three sessions will be hosted by JBF recognized chefs Michael Anthony from NY, Michael Cimarusti from LA, and Bradley Kilgore of Miami.

After purchasing The Macallan on ReserveBar, guests will receive an exclusive invitation to learn how to create elevated at-home food and whisky pairings. This offering is available to the first 100 registrants, who will also receive access to The Macallan Culinary Pairing ebook curated by The Macallan and the world-renowned chefs.

In addition, from now through June 19th, 30% of proceeds via ReserveBar will be donated to The James Beard Foundation’s Open For Good campaign – providing critical resources to help the people and establishments in the culinary community in need.