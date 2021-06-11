Pursuitist
Now Reading
Experience The Macallan & James Beard Chefs for Father’s Day
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Experience The Macallan & James Beard Chefs for Father’s Day
Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Invites U.S. Travelers to Live Out Their Overwater Bungalow Dreams
ÉLIA BEACH CLUB DEBUTS AT VIRGIN HOTELS LAS VEGAS THIS WEEKEND AS PART OF “UNSTOPPABLE” GRAND OPENING LINEUP, HELMED BY NIGHTLIFE LEADERS MIO DANILOVIC, JASON “JROC” CRAIG AND MICHAEL FULLER
Tips for Independence Day Parties to Make Its Mark 
Luxurious Lisbon Penthouses to Snap Up and Live Out Your Dream European Life
Celebrities with Best Faux Fur Coat
Cocktails at Home: Dis Be Leaf From Seafire Resort + Spa
The $800 Millionaire Cocktail at The Pearl
5 Places to Drink Like a Movie Star
CELEBRITY CRUISES BEGINS CARIBBEAN COMEBACK WITH FIRST SAILING FROM ST. MAARTEN.
5 Spirited Gifts for Father’s Day
Top 5 Ways to Treasure the California Coast at Terranea Resort

Experience The Macallan & James Beard Chefs for Father’s Day

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

Looking to give dad something he won’t forget this Father’s Day?

The Macallan invites whisky lovers to join Cask To Kitchen: The Macallan Culinary Master Class; a one-of-a-kind, virtual experience co-hosted by a James Beard recognized chef and The Macallan. Three sessions will be hosted by JBF recognized chefs Michael Anthony from NY, Michael Cimarusti from LA, and Bradley Kilgore of Miami.

 

 

After purchasing The Macallan on ReserveBar, guests will receive an exclusive invitation to learn how to create elevated at-home food and whisky pairings. This offering is available to the first 100 registrants, who will also receive access to The Macallan Culinary Pairing ebook curated by The Macallan and the world-renowned chefs.

See Also
Cocktails at Home: Dis Be Leaf From Seafire Resort + Spa

 

 

In addition, from now through June 19th, 30% of proceeds via ReserveBar will be donated to The James Beard Foundation’s Open For Good campaign – providing critical resources to help the people and establishments in the culinary community in need.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top