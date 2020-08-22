Napa Valley-based Crimson Wine Group has partnered with Book Club Girl, a social media and event platform of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins Publishers for the virtual series Wine & Words.

Join book and wine enthusiasts across the US to pair a curated selection of wines with top book club selections over virtual wine tastings and book discussions.

Readers can purchase the Book Club Girl 6-Bottle Collection featuring wines from Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, CA), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, WA), and Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, CA), and every monthly virtual event will feature two wines from one of Crimson Wine Group’s portfolio paired with the hottest good read, hosted by both winemaker and author.

“With millions of people continuing to stay home this summer and travel plans canceled, we see this partnership as an opportunity for people to come together over shared interests and maintain a sense of community,” said Alexa Fox, vice president of Direct to Consumer of Crimson Wine Group. “Attendees will have the chance to join others from across the country as they sip, chat, and ask questions about two of our favorite things — books and wine.”

“Wine is a basic necessity for most book club gatherings, and at a time when we can’t gather easily with friends in person, we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with the Crimson Wine Group to create a virtual event series that spotlights perfect pairings of delicious wine and unputdownable books for readers to share together,” said Jennifer Hart, SVP/Associate Publisher of William Morrow and Founder of Book Club Girl.

The Book Club Girl 6-bottle Collection is priced at $125 (shipping included) and features the following six wines from premier wine-growing regions paired with three highly anticipated HarperCollins titles:

Pine Ridge Vineyards Chenin Blanc + Viognier White Blend 2019 & Pine Ridge Vineyards Chenin Blanc + Viognier Sparkling 2019 paired with Her Last Flight by NYT Bestselling author Beatriz Williams.

Seven Hills Winery Merlot 2017 & Seven Hills Winery Columbia Valley Dry Rose 2019 paired with The Lost and Found Bookshop by Susan Wiggs.

Seghesio Family Vineyards Sonoma Zinfandel 2018 & Seghesio Family Vineyards Sonoma Chardonnay 2018 paired with The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline.

Following are the details on the next virtual events, with more to be added later this year:

September Book Club featuring Seghesio Family Vineyards and The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline

Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Seghesio Family Vineyards is best known for producing exceptional, unique Zinfandels in Sonoma County for over 125 years. The perfect pairing? Christina Baker Kline’s newest novel, The Exiles, filled with bold and brave characters facing the unknown.

In this novel, Christina Baker Kline recreates the beginnings of a new society in a beautiful and challenging land, telling the story of Australia through the experiences of Evangeline, Hazel, and Mathinna. Life in Australia is nothing like we know now, and can be brutally unfair. The Exiles is a story of grace born from hardship, the unbreakable bonds of female friendships, and the unfettering of legacy. To register: https://business.facebook.com/events/935281046915986/

The Book Club Girl 6-Bottle collection is available for purchase here. To order the books online, visit www.HarperCollins.com and use the code “BOOKCLUBGIRL” at checkout for a 25% discount plus free shipping. Wine-loving book worms can also enjoy exclusive 15 percent savings on all wines purchased online for each individual book club session at Pine Ridge Vineyards, Seven Hills Winery and Seghesio Family Vineyards using code BookClubGirl at check out as long as the events continue.