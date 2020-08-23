National Dog Day is August 26th, and not only is this a great day to celebrate your four-legged friend, but a great time to get away for a last-minute staycation or vacation. Here is a selection of some of the best pet-friendly properties around the United States that also know the value of your furry friend, and offer unique perks from outdoor adventures to pooch-pampering packages.
The Crystal Coast
North Carolina’s Southern Outer Banks
The perfect getaway? How about eighty-five miles of pristine pet-friendly beaches at The Crystal Coast.
Outdoor adventures await with options to walk, bike and hike the Emerald Isle Woods Park Trail (a 1.7-mile path on the North Carolina Birding Trail); Fort Macon State Park (a charming civil war landmark with sand dunes, hiking trails, and tide pools); Cape Lookout National Seashore (accessible only by a pet-friendly ferry, offering 50-miles of undeveloped beaches and a stunning “diamond lady” lighthouse) and PAWS Bark Park.
Several alfresco pet-friendly dining awaits, and shopping can be enjoyable with for parched pooches with dog bowls at several stops. Island favorite Muttigans should be on your must-visit list; grab a dog-themed ‘Sandy Paws’ latte for you and stock up on dog supplies for your furry friend.
Where to stay? The Crystal Coast is home to more than 100 pet-friendly beach house rentals (through companies like Emerald Isle Realty and Blue Water Realty), and the ever-retro Atlantis Lodge even has dedicated dog park on-site.
Florida’s Sports Coast
Pasco County, FL
On Florida’s Sports Coast, explore state parks and 24 miles of coastline, picturesque trails, and 742 square miles of rolling green hills. Hike over 7 miles of trails at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park in New Port Richey, or hike and take a dip in the Salt Spring at Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park.
After adventures on the trail, visit waterfront restaurant Gill Dawg for a meal for the whole family, complete with a doggy menu offering chicken and rice, veggies, and even ice cream.
Montage Palmetto Bluff
Bluffton, SC
Located on a 20,000-acre coastal nature preserve, Montage Palmetto Bluff offers personalized service for both humans and pets. Upon booking, resort staff log the pets’ name, breed and birthday, and arranges comfortable beds, food, and water bowls. Other pet-friendly amenities include pet-sitting, walking, grooming, and treats prepared by the resort’s chefs — featuring sweet potato chews, minty oat cookies, and a thoughtfully curated pet cuisine menu.
Your pet may even run into the Canine Ambassadors- May, Cooper and the newest addition from the Hilton Head Humane Society, Cauley. The sociable English Labrador Retrievers greet guests in the lobby twice daily (10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.) to show off their tricks, take pictures, and receive belly rubs.
The Brazilian Court Hotel
Palm Beach, FL
The Brazilian Court Hotel is known as a favorite among the affluent requiring anonymity. Tucked behind lush courtyards, the boutique retreat takes pet amenities seriously, with the “Bark Butler” package. Check-in with a welcome BarkBox, and get ready for pampering spa services, a $500 shopping spree, photoshoot, bark boat adventure aboard “The Casablanca” and special in-room monogrammed bowl and designer doggie bed – starting at $9,300.
For every package sold, 5 percent will be donated to the Humane Society of Broward County in hopes of helping local animals find forever homes. For those looking to travel with their pet without spoiling them to the point of no return, The Brazilian Court also offers a basic “Pet Package,” featuring a complimentary amenity and nightly turndown service, all for a one-time fee of $100.
The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa
Denver, CO
The Brown Palace is Denver’s “grande dame” since 1892, hosting everyone from celebrities to well-known cultural icons in the 241 guest-rooms and presidential suites. The Brown has been a staple for its historic heritage, modern-day amenities, and attention to detail.
Luxury features extend to canine guests, offering a complimentary memory foam dog bed, stainless steel water, and food bowls, biodegradable waste collection bags as well as readily available dog treats. Concierges are also happy to direct guests to nearby dog parks, pet-friendly parks, a dog spa as well as dog-friendly eateries. *The hotel welcomes one dog under 60 pounds for a non-refundable deposit of $125.
Hotel Crescent Court
Dallas, Texas
Hotel Crescent Court in Uptown Dallas is home to the luxury “Crescent Canines” pet amenity program. The program including three Sprinkles™ PUPcakes, a take-home collapsible water bowl, complimentary toy, branded doggy bandana, “do the business” dog bags and an “s-paw” service menu with services provided by a local groomer. *Offer based on availability, $150 pet fee per stay.
Hyatt Centric Park City
Park City, UT
AAA Four-Diamond all-season resort Hyatt Centric Park City is a fav for lodge aesthetic and unpretentious service. 120 deluxe guest room accommodations range from traditional guest rooms to residential-style suites with one to four bedrooms. Meet Ellie, the Canine Concierge for the property who greets incoming visitors hangs out in the rooms and joins guests for hiking adventures. For your pet’s VIP welcome, canine guests will receive a welcome bag from Ellie upon check-in to get their vacation started on the right paw.
Montage Deer Valley
Park City, UT
Escape to the elegant alpine retreat of Montage Deer Valley, to enjoy fresh air, outdoor fire pits, inspired dining, and all the comforts of home. The family-friendly and pet-friendly Montage are home to Bernese Mountain Dog Canine Ambassadors, Monty, and Summit. This Swiss breed brings the mountain tradition to Montage Deer Valley, who love to great guests.
Sirata Beach Resort
St. Pete, FL
Ranked as a top dog + cat-friendly hotel in the the south, Sirata Beach Resort offers you and your pet unobstructed beach views, lounge areas, private cabanas, and several dining options. The chef’s curated “Lucky Dog Menu” offers pet favorites from “Chow Hound Meatloaf” to “Kitty Cat’s Favorite,” featuring farm-raised salmon, organic heirloom carrots and green beans for your furry companion. A percentage of all pet fees benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter, which aims to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to illness, time limitations, or lack of training/socialization.Two pets per room, $50 USD per stay.
St. Augustine, FL
Casa Monica Resort & Spa is St. Augustine’s only AAA Four-Diamond resort and a favorite among locals, visitors, celebrities, and furry friends. Fully restored in 1999, the rich history of the iconic landmark shines through with impressive fortress-like architecture as it majestically overlooks the downtown district and Matanzas Bay.
Casa Monica offers pet-friendly accommodations and specialty pet amenities to help “Kessler Canines” feel at home. The hotel offers a monthly “Yappy Hour”— a pet-friendly social hour for leashed dogs and their owners, featuring doggie menu items, happy hour drink specials for their human companions, and pet adoption opportunities. Proceeds from each Yappy Hour go to the hotel’s local Humane Society.
Chicago, Illinois
At the Viceroy Chicago, furry friends receive a personalized welcome upon arrival and continue with a custom Viceroy dog bed, food and water bowls, plush pet toys, and courtesy bags for walking your dog. The concierge is happy to book dog walking, and a portion of the $50 amenity fee (25lb limit and two pets per room) is donated to Orphans of the Storm, a Chicago-based animal rescue that helps homeless pets in the city.