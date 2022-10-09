Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: the Treacle from Dante
Cocktails at Home: the Treacle from Dante

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

Looking for a fall cocktail that is sure to impress? Check out the Treacle cocktail, from Dante in New York City, which was recently named #36 by the World’s 50 Best Bars. This easy-to-make spiced cocktail is a richly smooth apple cider with touches of walnuts and spice, perfect for autumn nights.

 

Treacle 

Created by Principal of Dante, Linden Pride (NYC)

 

Ingredients:

2 oz Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

1/4 oz Spiced Cider Reduction

1/4 oz Ice Cider

1/4 oz Pommeau

2 dashes Fee Bros Black Walnut Bitters

 

Method:

Build all ingredients, stir, and strain into a straight-edged rocks glass. Garnish with an ice cube and a red apple wedge.

 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

