Cocktails at Home: The Siren from The Ritz- Carlton Sarasota

Looking for a vacation in a glass?
Then this is the cocktail recipe for you.
From Jack Dusty at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota comes The Siren. This award-winning cocktail was created by mixologist Ingi Sigurdsson (of Alina, The Aviary, and Sixteen) and features bright, crispy citrus flavors – perfect for spring.
Ingredients:
- 3 ounces Ketel One Vodka or Hendrick’s Gin
- 1 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur
- 1 ounce homemade simple syrup
- 1½ ounces lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 1 cup grapefruit juice and cranberry juice
- Splash of Prosecco
Instructions:
- Freeze grapefruit juice and cranberry juice in an ice cube tray
- When ice cubes are solid or it is time to cocktail, combine St. Germain, Gin or Vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a shaker. Shake to combine.
- Add one or two of each type of fruit juice ice cubes to a large wine glass. Pour the shaken cocktail over the ice cubes.
- Top the cocktail off with prosecco or champagne.
- Enjoy!