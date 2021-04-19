Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: The Siren from The Ritz- Carlton Sarasota
Cocktails at Home: The Siren from The Ritz- Carlton Sarasota

by

by

Looking for a vacation in a glass?

 

Then this is the cocktail recipe for you.

 

From Jack Dusty at  The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota comes The Siren. This award-winning cocktail was created by mixologist Ingi Sigurdsson (of Alina, The Aviary, and Sixteen) and features bright, crispy citrus flavors – perfect for spring.

 

 

Ingredients:

  • 3 ounces Ketel One Vodka or Hendrick’s Gin
  • 1 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur
  • 1 ounce homemade simple syrup
  • 1½ ounces lemon juice, freshly squeezed
  • 1 cup grapefruit juice and cranberry juice
  • Splash of Prosecco

Instructions:

  • Freeze grapefruit juice and cranberry juice in an ice cube tray
  • When ice cubes are solid or it is time to cocktail, combine St. Germain, Gin or Vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a shaker. Shake to combine.
  • Add one or two of each type of fruit juice ice cubes to a large wine glass. Pour the shaken cocktail over the ice cubes.
  • Top the cocktail off with prosecco or champagne.
  • Enjoy!

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

