Cocktails at Home: The Siren from The Ritz- Carlton Sarasota

Looking for a vacation in a glass?

Then this is the cocktail recipe for you.

From Jack Dusty at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota comes The Siren. This award-winning cocktail was created by mixologist Ingi Sigurdsson (of Alina, The Aviary, and Sixteen) and features bright, crispy citrus flavors – perfect for spring.

Ingredients:

3 ounces Ketel One Vodka or Hendrick’s Gin

1 ounce St. Germain elderflower liqueur

1 ounce homemade simple syrup

1½ ounces lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 cup grapefruit juice and cranberry juice

Splash of Prosecco

Instructions: