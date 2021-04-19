Cocktails at Home: Banana Peel Old Fashioned

This Earth Day (Thursday, April 22nd), celebrate with a no-waste cocktail from Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. With the idea of food going to waste, this creative cocktail incorporates a typical throw-away ingredient: banana peels.

BANANA PEEL OLD FASHIONED

Created by Monkey Shoulder U.S. Brand Ambassador, Anna Mains

Ingredients :

2 Oz Monkey Shoulder

.5 Oz Banana syrup

2-4 dashes black walnut bitters

Method : Add all ingredients directly into a glass filled with ice and stir. (Conserving ice is another way to help out mother earth, so skip the fancy mixing glass and strain over new ice on this one) garnish with a Banana slice.

Ingredients & Items for Banana Syrup :

Banana Peels

Pure Cane Sugar

Mason Jar or any container

Blender

Cheesecloth or a very fine Filter

Method :