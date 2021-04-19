Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: Banana Peel Old Fashioned
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Arte Surfside Lists $38 Million Combo Penthouse
Cocktails at Home: Banana Peel Old Fashioned
Cocktails at Home: The Siren from The Ritz- Carlton Sarasota
Cocktails at Home: Earth Day Edition
Louis Vuitton Foosball Tables
Louis Vuitton $87,000 Foosball Table
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine 2
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine
Inside The 5-Star Beverly Wilshire Hotel | Reopens After COVID
Inside The 5-Star Beverly Wilshire Hotel As It Safely Reopens
Inside Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Paradise and Luxury Redefined
21 Royal Disneyland
Inside 21 Royal, Disneyland’s Most Exclusive Private Suite
Sub-Zero and Wolf Wine Refrigerator
Amazing Gadgets For Your Home You Can’t Live Without
Hennessy Decanter & Louis Vuitton Trunk
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Top 5 New Tropical Resorts Opening in Early 2021

Cocktails at Home: Banana Peel Old Fashioned

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

This Earth Day (Thursday, April 22nd), celebrate with a no-waste cocktail from Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. With the idea of food going to waste, this creative cocktail incorporates a typical throw-away ingredient: banana peels.

 

 

BANANA PEEL OLD FASHIONED 

Created by Monkey Shoulder U.S. Brand Ambassador, Anna Mains

Ingredients:

See Also
Cocktails at Home: National Margarita Day Edition

Method: Add all ingredients directly into a glass filled with ice and stir. (Conserving ice is another way to help out mother earth, so skip the fancy mixing glass and strain over new ice on this one) garnish with a Banana slice. 

Ingredients & Items for Banana Syrup:

  • Banana Peels
  • Pure Cane Sugar
  • Mason Jar or any container
  • Blender
  • Cheesecloth or a very fine Filter

Method: 

  • Get your banana peels. Dice them. Ex. 100g banana peels + 100g sugar. Let the sugar and peels sit in a jar overnight at room temperature, or for 4 to 5 hours at least. Once you notice there are no more sugar crystals, it’s time to blend everything together. Blend everything in a blender. Once blended, strain your liquid out using a cheesecloth.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top