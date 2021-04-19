Cocktails at Home: Banana Peel Old Fashioned

This Earth Day (Thursday, April 22nd), celebrate with a no-waste cocktail from Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. With the idea of food going to waste, this creative cocktail incorporates a typical throw-away ingredient: banana peels.
BANANA PEEL OLD FASHIONED
Created by Monkey Shoulder U.S. Brand Ambassador, Anna Mains
Ingredients:
- 2 Oz Monkey Shoulder
- .5 Oz Banana syrup
- 2-4 dashes black walnut bitters
Method: Add all ingredients directly into a glass filled with ice and stir. (Conserving ice is another way to help out mother earth, so skip the fancy mixing glass and strain over new ice on this one) garnish with a Banana slice.
Ingredients & Items for Banana Syrup:
- Banana Peels
- Pure Cane Sugar
- Mason Jar or any container
- Blender
- Cheesecloth or a very fine Filter
Method:
- Get your banana peels. Dice them. Ex. 100g banana peels + 100g sugar. Let the sugar and peels sit in a jar overnight at room temperature, or for 4 to 5 hours at least. Once you notice there are no more sugar crystals, it’s time to blend everything together. Blend everything in a blender. Once blended, strain your liquid out using a cheesecloth.