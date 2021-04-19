Arte Surfside Lists $38 Million Combo Penthouse

Villa Nove, the $38 million dollar duplex penthouse, just hit the market. As the largest residence in the building and the only penthouse available in the prestigious Surfside neighborhood, Villa Nove is made from three combined residences (taking up the entire 8th floor) and will feature six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, space for an office or home gym, a wine room, beauty parlor, theater, and five enclosed temperature-controlled parking spaces. The oceanfront master suite features a midnight bar, more closet space, a dressing room, and a beauty parlor.