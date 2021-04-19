Pursuitist
Arte Surfside Lists $38 Million Combo Penthouse
Arte Surfside Lists $38 Million Combo Penthouse
Arte Surfside is an exclusive 12-story luxury Miami oceanfront building made up of just 16 exclusive residences by developers Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano.  Designed by Italian master architect Antonio Citterio, Arte offers impeccable minimalist decor, spectacular views, and ten-star amenities and service catering to a specific luxury clientele.
Villa Nove, the $38 million dollar duplex penthouse, just hit the market. As the largest residence in the building and the only penthouse available in the prestigious Surfside neighborhood, Villa Nove is made from three combined residences (taking up the entire 8th floor) and will feature six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, space for an office or home gym, a wine room, beauty parlor, theater, and five enclosed temperature-controlled parking spaces. The oceanfront master suite features a midnight bar, more closet space, a dressing room, and a beauty parlor.
Created in response to demand for larger listings, the home, which would be delivered fully furnished for $38 million, represents how developers are catering to buyers in the market during the pandemic. The plans for Villa Nove span a whopping 8,193 interior square feet and 3,710 exterior square feet, including a terrace that wraps 360 degrees around the property.
All Arte residents (including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and influencers Ariel Charnas) enjoy a robust suite of amenities not found in other Miami luxury condominiums. They include a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, an outdoor swimming pool and beachfront meditation pond, a rooftop tennis court, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and yoga studio and sauna, and a steam room. Additional facilities include a children’s playroom, residents’ lounge, catering kitchen for out-of-home entertaining, and private temperature-controlled parking spaces. For more information: www.artesurfside.com

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

