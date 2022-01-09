Cocktails at Home: Tangerine Aperol Spritz

Looking for something fruity and light? Here is a spin on the classic Aperol Spritz, made with fresh tangerine juice, rosé, and Aperol.
Tangerine Aperol Spritz – super simple and delicious!
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. Natalie’s Tangerine Juice
- 1 bottle sparkling Rosé
- 1 cup Aperol
- 1 cup soda water
- Sliced tangerine, for garnish
- Ice
Directions:
- In a large pitcher add the tangerine juice, wine, Aperol, & soda water. Stir gently.
- Pour over glasses with ice and garnish with a fresh slice of tangerine.