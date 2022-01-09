Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Tangerine Aperol Spritz
Cocktails at Home: Tangerine Aperol Spritz
Cocktails at Home: Tangerine Aperol Spritz

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Looking for something fruity and light? Here is a spin on the classic Aperol Spritz, made with fresh tangerine juice, rosé, and Aperol.

Tangerine Aperol Spritz – super simple and delicious!

Ingredients:

 

Directions:

  1. In a large pitcher add the tangerine juice, wine, Aperol, & soda water. Stir gently.
  2. Pour over glasses with ice and garnish with a fresh slice of tangerine.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

