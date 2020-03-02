Located on the waterfront close to the historic Fort Point district is the vibrant, energetic neighborhood of artists, innovators, and entrepreneurs, blending 100-year old warehouses and contemporary architecture into a modern framework of old and new. The atmosphere in Boston Seaport (or South Boston Waterfront) reflects its creative, youthful energy, and its thriving scene that includes luxury condos, a marina, high-end restaurants, bars, hotels, and office space, dotted with green spaces that join together residents and visitors alike. Here are a few reasons to visit the Boston Seaport:

COOL HOTELS

For a fun, playful atmosphere, the YOTEL Boston is sure to please with its modular, streamlined cabins, colorful lighting, and in-house robot. Rooms are equipped with signature SmartBeds, HD TVs, monsoon rain showers, heated towel racks, and smart storage.

TONS OF DINING OPTIONS

For breakfast or brunch, get to local chain Tatte Bakery early for their decadent menu of pastries, avocado toast, tartines, shakshuka, and delicious coffees. Don’t miss the fresh seafood options at Row 34, and if you want to enjoy a night of Greek meze small plates, cocktails and wine head to Committee. Locals’ favorite Sportello blends an open kitchen with delicious Italian comfort food of handmade pasta, beautiful salads, and trattoria-inspired entrees. For an authentic French treat, head to Paris Creperie for a selection of sweet and savory crepes. Seeking a chic meal from an award-winning chef? Menton by Chef Barbara Lynch blends French and Italian complete with Chef’s Table, rare vintages and culinary decadence. Wrap up the evenings with a cocktail and interactive game of high-tech darts at the ever-popular Flight Club Boston or grab a cocktail in an outdoor heated igloo at Igloo Bar at Lookout Rooftop. Enjoy specialty cocktails created by master mixologist Brian McDougall and delicious American style cuisine amidst breathtaking views of Boston Seaport’s picturesque skyline. Instagrammers won’t want to miss Taiyaki NYC, with its famous fish-shaped ice cream cones.

ART, CULTURE & MORE

The Institute of Contemporary Art (25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, MA 02210)

Founded in 1936 as a sister institution to New York’s MoMA, the ICA has paved the way for other museums of “contemporary art,” artists’ spaces, and alternative venues. Located on the waterfront, the museum is currently hosting Love is Calling by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. The immersive event is ticketed only and known to sell out months in advance. Her signature polka dots and brilliant colors are showcased in endless reflections and illusions of space.

Air Land and Sea by Okuda San Miguel (Located Throughout Seaport Blvd.)

Seaport Boulevard features seven monumental sculptures influenced by animals and natural elements, created by Spanish painter and sculpturist Okuda San Miguel.

Martin’s Park (64 Sleeper Street)

Martin’s Park at Boston Seaport honors Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Next to the Boston Children’s Museum on the Smith Family Waterfront in the Seaport District, Boston Parks and Recreation Department created an inclusive park and play space that is the first of its kind in the heart of Boston.

Fort Point Artists Community (Assemblage Art Space, 70A Sleeper Street)

Fort Point is home to over 300 artists who produce work in a wide array of media, recognized as one of New England’s largest artists’ communities. The historic warehouse buildings of Fort Point house painters, photographers, sculptors, designers, ceramicists, performance artists, jewelers, book artists, digital media artists, and more.

Greenway (Intersection of Seaport & Atlantic Avenue)

Chill out in the public green space at the intersection of Seaport & Atlantic Avenue, which also has a public art program.

SHOPPING

The Seaport can be a shoppers paradise and is home to over 2 dozen name-brand shops including lululemon, Filson, LL Bean, Outdoor Voices, Warby Parker and more. For Boston Centric gifts, check out For Now, a retail incubator and pop-up collective that features an ever-changing roster of digital-first local brands that spans apparel, accessories, home decor, and artisan treats.

BREWERIES

Trillium Brewery was opened in 2013 by JC and Esther Tetreault with the goal to create a New England Farmhouse-inspired experience, using local ingredients whenever possible. The perfect place to try a bespoke beer, sample a farmhouse-inspired menu, take in views of the brewery or chill on the roof deck.

The Harpoon Brewery & Beer Hall offers a full selection of Harpoon beers, including limited-editions straight from the source along with a pretzel menu. Founded by three college friends in 1986, the beer has grown their commercial success and offer guided tours Monday-Friday on the hour, every 30 minutes on the weekend.

For more info on the Boston Seaport, visit www.bostonseaport.xyz