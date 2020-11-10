Cocktails At Home: T-16 Skyhopper From Oga’s Cantina

Jumping in from lightspeed, this Cocktails At Home recipe arrives in your glass exclusively from Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. One doesn’t need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to enjoy this Star Wars cocktail. Previously only available at Oga’s Cantina, located within Disneyland Park in Anaheim and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, now mixologists and nerf headers can create this delicious drink at home without the typical wretched hive of scum and villainy.

We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your quarantine. Today, we asked Walt Disney Parks and Resorts to offer us a special way to transport us to the Black Spire Outpost, on the Outer Rim planet of Batuu.

T-16 Skyhopper Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz. heavy whipping cream

1 1/2 oz. kiwi-flavored cocktail syrup

3/4 oz. green melon liqueur

1 1/2 oz. vodka

Steps:

1. Combine ingredients in Boston cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Shake well and pour over fresh ice in tall glass.

3. Garnish with a dried kiwi slice.

As Yoda would famously say, “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”

Currently, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is only open to guests in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, located within Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort, while the Disneyland Park is temporarily closed.

The new Star Wars expansions at the Disney Parks is incredible. Just the theme, level of detail, and immersion of Oga’s Cantina alone is simply off the charts. And, having experienced the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, we have named this the most amazing and immersive experience ever created at a Disney Park.

It is worth the hype and long lines. Walt Disney Imagineering has truly topped themselves with this ambitious and most epic attraction ever to come to a theme park. Rise is more than a ride, it is a ground-breaking Star Wars experience.

The most impressive thing about Rise of the Resistance isn’t that it’s huge, or that it’s really long (almost 20 minutes!), or that it features cutting-edge technology. Rather, it’s how it combines all of these elements to immerse guests into a story, and create a real sense of surprise.

At it’s heart, Rise of the Resistance is about storytelling. And wow, does this attraction tell a story.