Top 5 Reasons To Visit The Broadmoor

The great outdoors and luxury are not always synonymous. But these days, when travelers are looking for destinations where they can lavish themselves in outdoor fun, The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs is the ideal destination whether you are looking for a family road trip, romantic staycation or fly-to vacation.

The Broadmoor, which is celebrating more than a century of satisfying guests, delivers the type of well-rounded vacation that many people are seeking right now. Whether this is your first foray back into travel or your next getaway, here are five top reasons to explore The Broadmoor’s many features.

1) The varied cuisine

Many people are now accustomed to takeout or delivery food so as more people become vaccinated and restrictions ease, the luxury of restaurant-style cuisine is quite the treat. Add to that world-class chefs who source the finest ingredients, often from the resort’s own greenhouse, to prepare the type of recipes that are worth traveling for, no matter how far the distance you’ve traveled.

Among the highlights are the homemade pasta dishes (we’re looking at you spaghetti puttanesca) at Ristorante del Lago, the resort’s Italian restaurant, and the seemingly endless breakfast menu at The Lake Terrace Dining Room. While it’s been serving breakfast for decades, its current menu is an exceptional array of sweet and savory dishes that include everything from fruity acai bowls to savory egg white frittatas. All of the breads and pastries are made in-house, which makes the avocado toast a particular favorite, but it’s the thin WHAT that are an original recipe to the resort.

Other options include Café Julie’s, which serves homemade gelato, Lavazza coffee (fun fact: unlimited refills on just one purchase throughout the day) and decadent viennoisserie. Go for fine steak dinners at La Taverne or the famous Chef’s Salad at The Grille, whether you’re just coming off a tennis or golf game or headed for a spa treatment.

2) The eclectic art and design

From the moment you enter this historic property, you are surrounded by historic and incredible artwork. The resort boasts one of the largest western art collections in the world. Replicas of iconic art fill the hallways, lounges and dining rooms.

To learn the full story for everything on display, take the complimentary history and art tour that leaves from the concierge desk multiple times per week. You’ll learn details on the hotel’s iconic architecture and design (including fun facts like that the gardens were crafted by the same talent that came up with the layout for Central Park) as well as hear entertaining stories about the hotel’s many owners and past guests.

Speaking of past guests, be sure to visit the hall of photographs that shows the hundreds of international diplomats, U.S. presidents, Hollywood celebrities and sports super starts.

3) Recreation aplenty

You will struggle to find the breadth of outdoor and recreational activities that The Broadmoor offers elsewhere. There’s hiking, fly fishing, paddle boating, bowling, and zip lining among numerous other activities.

Those into tamer pursuits can indulge in the spa with its plethora of massage, beauty and salon treatments or relaxation areas with sauna, steam room and salt rooms. Every detail seems to be looked after from a lounge with fresh fruit and refreshments to enjoy pre and post-treatment to lockers that come with robes and slippers that are pre-heated for added comfort. The resort has outdoor and indoor pools, yoga and aquatic classes and whirlpools to take care of sore muscles. There’s even a bit of retail therapy for those that want to shop for everything from souvenirs to designer clothing.

That’s not to mention the three golf courses here thanks to the design expertise of such celebrated names like Robert Trent Jones and Arnold Palmer. It’s no wonder celebrated tournaments like the US Senior Open have taken place here. Tennis and pickleball courts abound, too.

4) Family-friendly activities save the day

Aside from the services of certified babysitters and a seasonal kids’ club, there are plenty of kid-friendly activities to keep guests of all ages busy. This includes roasting S’mores by the numerous fire pits, going for a round of bowling or taking the resort’s complimentary shuttle to various area landmarks including the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Falconry sessions are a family-friendly way to learn about majestic birds. Even on rainy days, The Broadmoor has plans to keep everyone engaged. Its cinema, which has been in operation for almost the entire span of the hotel’s life, screens top-notch movies on a daily basis.

5) The little touches add up to a big experience

This hotel knows the essence of true luxury. At a time when many hotels eschew turndown service as a cost-saving measure, The Broadmoor doubles down by offering a doting evening service to refresh towels, bottled water, toiletries and deliver pillowtop chocolate. It’s the true essence of luxury from start to finish.

Another notable nicety is the hotel’s long-running partnership with Cadillac providing guests with the option to borrow a luxurious Cadillac to get out and explore the area. Included in the nightly resort fee, this service gives guests the chance to borrow a Cadillac Escalade or similar vehicle to drive around the area. This is especially helpful for those that may not want to rent a car for an extended period of time. Instead, they can use this free self-service option to explore Colorado Springs many attractions on their own. And if they want to use the resort shuttle, that’s always another option, too.

The Broadmoor seems to have thought of every little detail, right down to the elegant linens placed on bathroom vanities by housekeeping for personal items like toothbrushes (rather than directly on the vanity). This is as close as it gets to European luxury within the American borders, and for many, that might be the perfect fit for their self-prescribed 2021 travel regimen.