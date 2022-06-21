10 New Luxury Beauty Launches to Add to Cart This Month

Beauty brands are launching tons of new products during the warmer months for a reason. With all the travel plans and outdoor events in mind, there are plenty of opportunities to experiment with your beauty routine. These new hot beauty launches are the ones that deserve the front and center spot on your vanity.

This is a summer complexion product that you’d want to have in your makeup bag for an airbrushed but lightweight finish. Composed of 60% water, this microencapsulated foundation offers buildable medium coverage with a naturally glowing-from-within finish.

The creamy blush you’d want to experiment with this summer. Borderline skincare and makeup, this hydrating and lightweight formula easily blends in and stays on — two crucial ingredients of a perfect summer makeup formula.

The iconic mascara is now composed of 90% natural-origin ingredients that help define and add volume to the lashes.

The most-coveted hair tool of 2021 is finally back in stock and is better than ever. The kit includes re-engineered attachments and new barrels that help to style your hair effortlessly without exploring it to too much heat.

This summer-kissed finish bronzing product just launched but is already sold out in the lightest shade. Grab it in person if you are lucky – it’s getting many positive reviews.

This lightweight, clean beauty sunscreen features a light, blendable, and non-greasy consistency. If you are looking for a new concealer, add this one to your cart!

A setting powder with skincare properties blurs the shine and sets makeup while preserving that natural skin glow. Luxurious, heavyweight packaging is a delightful bonus!

This luxurious body wash is what your summer skin needs. pH-balanced and plant-based milk infused, this deliciously smelling bath product will elevate your daily shower routine while adding moisture to your skin.

Newly dropped lash and brow serum is on its way to disrupting the lash-glowing industry. This $12 lash and brow formula feature a peptides mix that enhances the density and overall appearance in four weeks.

This gorgeously packaged palette explores the muted forest tones with this well-anticipated launch. The palette features 12 oversized shades of rich mattes and duo-chrome metallics.