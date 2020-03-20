How Rise of the Resistance Works

Sharing inspiration for travel to come, let’s go inside the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. Having experienced this new Star Wars attraction at Disneyland, we have named this the most amazing and immersive experience ever created at a Disney Park.

It is worth the hype and long lines, once Disney reopens. Walt Disney Imagineering has truly topped themselves with this ambitious and most epic attraction ever to come to a theme park. Rise is more than a ride, it is a ground-breaking Star Wars experience.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is by far the most anticipated ride opening at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at BOTH Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. This immersive ride combines decades of research into one jaw dropping experience. With all this amazing technology, it’s no wonder this ride left fans so anxious to ride. But how does Star Wars Rise of the Resistance Work? Let’s find out with this amazing video created by Coaster Labs.

It’s actually four ride systems all working together to give you this seamless experience of getting captured, then breaking out and getting on these trackless vehicles that are First Order transports.

The most impressive thing about Rise of the Resistance isn’t that it’s huge, or that it’s really long (almost 20 minutes!), or that it features cutting-edge technology. Rather, it’s how it combines all of these elements to immerse guests into a story, and create a real sense of surprise.

At it’s heart, Rise of the Resistance is about storytelling. And wow, does this attraction tell a story.

Disney Cast Members and Imagineering, we can’t wait for the Disney Parks to reopen so guests can experience this amazing attraction in person (just like the entire world, all Disney Parks are closed due to the Coronavirus Outbreak).

Until that time, we can experience Rise of the Resistance with this wonderful video.