Cocktails at Home: National Rum Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: National Rum Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: National Rum Day Edition

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Although you probably don’t need a real reason to enjoy rum on August 16th, we sure are happy to celebrate National Rum Day. Here are a few of our favorite recipes:

Scorpion Bowl – The Palm Beaches, FL 

Nothing says luxe like The Palm Beaches, and this decadent cocktail is an exotic tropical punch featuring flavors of guava, passion fruit, and nutty orgeat syrup sure to make you feel like you are on a tropical vacation.

Ingredients: 

  • 2 oz. Appleton Estate Signature Blend Rum
  • 1 oz. Cruzan Black Strap Rum
  • 1 oz. Pierre Ferrand Cognac
  • 1 oz. Spice #2
  • 1 oz. Lime Juice
  • 1 oz. Guava Puree
  • .5 oz. Passion Fruit Puree
  • 2 oz. Orange Juice
  • 2 oz. Licor 43
  • 1.5 oz. Giffard Orgeat Syrup
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 2 oz. Cava

Blue Moon from Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort – Oranjestad, Aruba

Nestled on the Caribbean Island of Aruba, guests can watch the sunset from Passions on the Beach restaurant as they sink their toes in the sand and enjoy the Blue Moon, inspired by the flavors and colors of Aruba.

Blue Moon Ingredients: 

  • 1.5 oz. coconut rum
  • 1.5 oz. pineapple juice
  • ¾ oz. Blue Curacao
  • A dash of coconut cream
  • To make: In a cocktail shaker, add the above ingredients and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds. Pour into a hurricane glass and garnish with a slice of pineapple and a maraschino cherry.

 

The History of the Most Popular Cocktails

Black Barrel Classic Daquiri 

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Simple Syrup
  • Lime wheel for garnish
  • To make: Add ingredients to shaker. Add ice, shake, and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with lime wheel.

 

Havana Club Guayabita Daiquiri
  • 2 oz Havana Club Añejo Blanco
  • 3/4 oz Guava
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • 1/4 oz Simple Syrup

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
