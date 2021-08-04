Cocktails at Home: National Rum Day Edition

Although you probably don’t need a real reason to enjoy rum on August 16th, we sure are happy to celebrate National Rum Day. Here are a few of our favorite recipes:

Scorpion Bowl – The Palm Beaches, FL Nothing says luxe like The Palm Beaches, and this decadent cocktail is an exotic tropical punch featuring flavors of guava, passion fruit, and nutty orgeat syrup sure to make you feel like you are on a tropical vacation. Ingredients: 2 oz. Appleton Estate Signature Blend Rum

1 oz. Cruzan Black Strap Rum

1 oz. Pierre Ferrand Cognac

1 oz. Spice #2

1 oz. Lime Juice

1 oz. Guava Puree

.5 oz. Passion Fruit Puree

2 oz. Orange Juice

2 oz. Licor 43

1.5 oz. Giffard Orgeat Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 oz. Cava

Blue Moon from Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort – Oranjestad, Aruba Nestled on the Caribbean Island of Aruba, guests can watch the sunset from Passions on the Beach restaurant as they sink their toes in the sand and enjoy the Blue Moon, inspired by the flavors and colors of Aruba. Blue Moon Ingredients: 1.5 oz. coconut rum

1.5 oz. pineapple juice

¾ oz. Blue Curacao

A dash of coconut cream

To make: In a cocktail shaker, add the above ingredients and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds. Pour into a hurricane glass and garnish with a slice of pineapple and a maraschino cherry.

Black Barrel Classic Daquiri

Ingredients:

2 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

Lime wheel for garnish

To make: Add ingredients to shaker. Add ice, shake, and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with lime wheel.

Havana Club Guayabita Daiquiri