Cocktails at Home: Lemonade Thyme Martini

Celebrate National Martini Day on June 19th with a refreshing botanical cocktail. This martini takes on a summer spin with refreshing lemonade and thyme.

Lemonade Thyme Martini

Ingredients:

For the Cocktail:

2 oz. Natalie’s Natural Lemonade

1 oz. thyme simple syrup

1.5 oz. vodka

1/2 oz. triple sec

5 thin slices of lemon

Fresh thyme sprigs, garnish

*For Thyme Simple Syrup:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

Sprigs of fresh thyme

5 thin slices of lemon

Directions

(Yields 1 Serving)

Combine vodka, triple sec, natural lemonade & thyme simple syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

2. Shake until well chilled.

3. Pour into a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.

*Thyme Simple Syrup:

1. In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup of water & 1 cup of sugar.

2. Bring mixture to a boil & stir until sugar is dissolved.

3. Add 10-12 sprigs of thyme & 5 slices of lemon.

4. Lower heat & simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat.

5. Let mixture cool to room temperature.

6. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer. Refrigerate syrup until ready to use.

Credit: Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company