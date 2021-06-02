Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Lemonade Thyme Martini
Cocktails at Home: Lemonade Thyme Martini

cocktail

Celebrate National Martini Day on June 19th with a refreshing botanical cocktail.  This martini takes on a summer spin with refreshing lemonade and thyme.

 

 Lemonade Thyme Martini

 

Ingredients:

For the Cocktail:
2 oz.  Natalie’s Natural Lemonade
1 oz. thyme simple syrup
1.5 oz. vodka
1/2 oz. triple sec
5 thin slices of lemon
Fresh thyme sprigs, garnish

 

 

*For Thyme Simple Syrup:
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
Sprigs of fresh thyme
5 thin slices of lemon

 

Directions

(Yields 1 Serving)

  1. Combine vodka, triple sec, natural lemonade & thyme simple syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
    2. Shake until well chilled.
    3. Pour into a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.

 

*Thyme Simple Syrup:
1. In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup of water & 1 cup of sugar.
2. Bring mixture to a boil & stir until sugar is dissolved.
3. Add 10-12 sprigs of thyme & 5 slices of lemon.
4. Lower heat & simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat.
5. Let mixture cool to room temperature.
6. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer. Refrigerate syrup until ready to use.

 

 

Credit: Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

