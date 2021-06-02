Cocktails at Home: Lemonade Thyme Martini

Celebrate National Martini Day on June 19th with a refreshing botanical cocktail. This martini takes on a summer spin with refreshing lemonade and thyme.
Lemonade Thyme Martini
Ingredients:
For the Cocktail:
2 oz. Natalie’s Natural Lemonade
1 oz. thyme simple syrup
1.5 oz. vodka
1/2 oz. triple sec
5 thin slices of lemon
Fresh thyme sprigs, garnish
*For Thyme Simple Syrup:
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
Sprigs of fresh thyme
5 thin slices of lemon
Directions
(Yields 1 Serving)
- Combine vodka, triple sec, natural lemonade & thyme simple syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
2. Shake until well chilled.
3. Pour into a martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.
*Thyme Simple Syrup:
1. In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup of water & 1 cup of sugar.
2. Bring mixture to a boil & stir until sugar is dissolved.
3. Add 10-12 sprigs of thyme & 5 slices of lemon.
4. Lower heat & simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat.
5. Let mixture cool to room temperature.
6. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer. Refrigerate syrup until ready to use.