5 Spirited Gifts for Father’s Day
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor.

 

With Father’s Day approaching on June 20th, give dad a gift that he can appreciate all year long. Here are 5 unique spirit expressions he is sure to love:

 

 

Westward Whisky 

With a recently redesigned bottle, Pacific Northwest Westward Whisky is the perfect gift elevated, reimagined American Single Malt for dad. With an amazing gifting tool available at www.westwardwhiskey.com, choose your favorite expression to gift including Westward  American Single Malt, Westward American Single Malt Stout Cask, and Westward American Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask, as well as a handful of limited-edition picks.

 

High West Whisky 

Utah- based High West Distillery & Saloon, has debuted an exclusive limited-edition release of fan-favorite Rendezvous Rye®. A blend of straight rye whiskies, notes of poached pear, bitter orange, and a hint of ground ginger dance with lavender and sandalwood for a complex, yet inviting libation.

The bottle features custom label artwork crafted by renowned American artist Ed Mell whose work is best known for western landscapes, a perfect match with High West. The new earth-toned label shows a contemporary-inspired cowboy scene and the transition of the distillery’s flagship whiskey to a seasonal release.

 

 

Kikori Whiskey

This Japanese rice whiskey from Japan is distilled from 100% locally grown rice, barrel-aged for a minimum of three years in American oak, French Limousin oak, and sherry casks, while being blended and bottled in Kumamoto, Japan. Founder Ann Soh Woods is the daughter of Korean immigrants and mother of two teenage boys, who developed Kikori in order to bring together her passion for food, wine, spirits, and Japanese culture. Great neat, on the rocks or as a cocktail, one favorite is the Old Fashioned.

Kyushu Old Fashioned:

2oz Kikori Whiskey

Bar spoon of simple syrup

See Also
The DPA pre Oscars Event 21

1 Dash of aromatic bitters

2 Dashes lime bitters

2 Dashes cucumber bitters

Instructions: In an old-fashioned glass, add simple syrup, bitters and Kikori, then stir. Add one large ice cube and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

 

 

Co-founded in 2017 and launched in 2020 by Mexican-American PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez, this bespoke tequila is rooted in quality, friendship, and love for Mexican culture.  

Hand-crafted in Jalisco, Mexico from fully-matured 100% estate-grown Blue Weber Agave and produced by a multi-generational, family-owned, and operated distillery dating back to 1840, Flecha Azul makes sure the heritage of tequila making is taken to heart by honoring the heritage of tequila-making. Flecha Azul consists of five expressions of top-shelf tequila (available for purchase on Drizly): Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Añejo Cristalino, and Extra Añejo

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

