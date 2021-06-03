5 Spirited Gifts for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day approaching on June 20th, give dad a gift that he can appreciate all year long. Here are 5 unique spirit expressions he is sure to love:

Westward Whisky

With a recently redesigned bottle, Pacific Northwest Westward Whisky is the perfect gift elevated, reimagined American Single Malt for dad. With an amazing gifting tool available at www.westwardwhiskey.com, choose your favorite expression to gift including Westward American Single Malt, Westward American Single Malt Stout Cask, and Westward American Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask, as well as a handful of limited-edition picks.

High West Whisky

Utah- based High West Distillery & Saloon, has debuted an exclusive limited-edition release of fan-favorite Rendezvous Rye®. A blend of straight rye whiskies, notes of poached pear, bitter orange, and a hint of ground ginger dance with lavender and sandalwood for a complex, yet inviting libation.

The bottle features custom label artwork crafted by renowned American artist Ed Mell whose work is best known for western landscapes, a perfect match with High West. The new earth-toned label shows a contemporary-inspired cowboy scene and the transition of the distillery’s flagship whiskey to a seasonal release.

Kikori Whiskey

This Japanese rice whiskey from Japan is distilled from 100% locally grown rice, barrel-aged for a minimum of three years in American oak, French Limousin oak, and sherry casks, while being blended and bottled in Kumamoto, Japan. Founder Ann Soh Woods is the daughter of Korean immigrants and mother of two teenage boys, who developed Kikori in order to bring together her passion for food, wine, spirits, and Japanese culture. Great neat, on the rocks or as a cocktail, one favorite is the Old Fashioned.

Kyushu Old Fashioned:

2oz Kikori Whiskey

Bar spoon of simple syrup

1 Dash of aromatic bitters

2 Dashes lime bitters

2 Dashes cucumber bitters

Instructions: In an old-fashioned glass, add simple syrup, bitters and Kikori, then stir. Add one large ice cube and garnish with a grapefruit twist.