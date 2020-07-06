Four Seasons Seattle Review

Watch our video above and take an exclusive look inside Four Seasons Seattle. With amazing Four Seasons service, the perfect Seattle location, wonderful views, the splendid spa, a dreamy rooftop infinity pool, and delicious culinary experiences courtesy of Chef Joe Ritchie and the team at Goldfinch Tavern, this modern five-star hotel is an urban oasis in the heart of Seattle. Four Seasons Seattle is awarded the Pursuitist Platinum badge for the “best of the best” in luxury.

For subtle and modern luxury, this Four Seasons hotel is Seattle’s best. The 147 room hotel is warm and gorgeous, the service is done right, and the amenities are impeccable. A little more than 10 years old, the 21-story building is a striking piece of architecture that sparkles with a refined, contemporary and understated charm unlike any other luxury hotel in this Pacific Northwest city.

Location. Location. Location.

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle is perfectly situated for downtown exploring, just two blocks from legendary Pike Place Market and its stalls and vendors selling fresh produce, seafood and gourmet goodies, plus great restaurants like Sushi Kashiba or Marché and Matt’s in the Market. Across the street is the esteemed Seattle Art Museum, and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra is a block away. Travelers are surrounded by great coffee and great shops. Chocolatier Fran Bigelow’s shop is connected to the Four Seasons Seattle’s lobby, offering delicious sweet treats, while coffee fanatics will get a jolt at the terrific Fonté Café, which is right around the corner.

Guest Rooms.

Views of Elliott Bay and Puget Sound enliven the bright and airy Northwest-inspired décor in the guest rooms, which are some of the city’s largest. Rows of large windows let in plenty of light and beautiful views, while the cozy beds are swathed in soft linens. A big plus are the huge bathrooms, which come with double vanities and deep soaking tubs clad in gray-streaked white marble, showers with rain showerheads and separate commode rooms.

Goldfinch Tavern.

Named after the state bird of Washington, the American goldfinch, Goldfinch Tavern has sweeping views of Elliott Bay and the Seattle Great Wheel. Chef Joe Ritchie and his culinary team create sophisticated Pacific Northwest dishes, simply prepared using the finest ingredients from the region. The bar within Goldfinch Tavern serves up excellent cocktails and nibbles. Don’t miss the happy hour, or bottomless mimosas offered during the weekend brunch buffet. Amazing cuisine among amazing Seattle views.

Spa and Fitness.

The Spa at Four Seasons Seattle offers a variety of spa treatments from massages to manicures, facials, body treatments and more. Basalt rock and glass tile nod to the Northwest at this sanctuary-like 6,000-square-foot spa, which features an eucalyptus steam room. Signature treatments include the Deep Forest Bliss, a massage with balsam fir and white pine-scented body oil, and the Diamond Anniversary Facial (in celebration of the property’s 10 year anniversary), a treatment that begins with a tailored deep exfoliation and ultimate oxygen hydration, finishing with a transformative Diamond Mask.

A unique experience only available to hotel guests, the outdoor INFINITY pool + bar is located on the 4th floor terrace and faces Elliott Bay and the stunning Olympic Mountains. The resort-inspired atmosphere also includes a whirlpool, firepit, bar, lounge chairs and fitness center.

Final Take: An urban oasis with a modern design and classic five-star service, Four Seasons Seattle is a hub to the best of the city — with the Seattle Art Museum on one side, iconic Pike Place Market on another and the waters of Elliott Bay gleaming to the west. Outstanding food, wine and cocktails flow from the lovely lobby lounge to the Goldfinch. Beautifully designed. Amazing service and staff, from the knowledgable concierge to the diligent house-car driver. Top of the line experiences throughout with a modern, luxurious feeling. Escape to Washington State at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Discover luxury redefined.

