Four Seasons Seattle Presidential Suite

An exclusive look inside the Presidential Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, with rates starting at $6,500 a night. You’ll find this residential-style luxury suite on the Four Seasons Seattle’s 10th floor, outfitted with a generous living area and built-in fireplace, a dining table for eight, a dedicated office space and sweeping views of Puget Sound.

This 2,480 square-foot luxury suite at Four Seasons Hotel Seattle comes with a master bedroom, 1.5 bath, living room, dining room and an office. The volcanic basalt stone walls are lined with original artwork from Pacific Northwest artists such as Morris Graves and Leo Kenney.

If you prefer the view outside, you’ll get about as good a look at Elliott Bay, Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains as anyplace in downtown Seattle. With the help of connecting rooms, the luxury suite at Four Seasons Seattle can be expanded in a two- or even three-bedroom.

Presidential Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Seattle details:

• Set on the hotel’s 10th floor (of a 21 story building. Floors 3-10 are the hotel, 11-21 are the private residences)

• The one-bedroom Presidential Suite includes a spacious living room with custom furnishings, original artwork and a built-in fireplace. Additional amenities include a formal dining room for 10, a butler’s pantry, gaming table, private study and a dressing area in the master bedroom.

• The art collection of Four Seasons Hotel Seattle provides an intriguing introduction to the city’s vibrant creative community. Museum-quality original works on loan from private collections embellish the Presidential Suite. Works of art include: Morris Graves, Joseph Goldberg, Jared Rue, Dennis Evans, William Cumming, Victoria Adams and Gerald Tsutakawa.

• Included in the artwork is a mini replica of the Thunderbolt sculpture that is located outside the hotel

• Marble master bathroom shower also doubles as a steam room

• In-suite dinner and spa treatments available

• Suite includes a mini kitchen with a separate entrance, with a full-sized fridge, microwave and sink

• Amazing waterfront views of Elliott Bay, ferries, Seattle Great Wheel, Olympic Mountains from floor to ceiling windows

• Electric fireplace in the living room (perfect for cold Seattle days)

• Light ash wood and volcanic basalt rock walls (same ones in the lobby)

• 2,450 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, office, dining room, gaming table. Can convert into a two or three-bedroom suite

• Four Seasons touches: Personalized stationary, bottle of Dom Pérignon, fresh floral arrangements around the suite

• The interior décor is bright and airy, with a clean, contemporary look and soft, natural hues. Light ashen woods showcase extraordinary detailing rooted in local craft traditions with a modern Asian influence. Rich shades of terracotta and chocolate accent a palate of taupe and pale gold.

• Rate starting at $6,500 per night

• Architect and Interior Designer: NBBJ