Cocktails at Home: Dis Be Leaf From Seafire Resort + Spa

This summer, sip nature-inspired cocktails at the luxury Seafire Resort + Spa, located on Grand Cayman’s legendary Seven Mile Beach. Crafted with Hendrick’s Amazonia gin, featuring tropical botanicals from the Amazon rainforest. If you can’t make it to Grand Cayman, recreate this beautiful cocktail at home:
Dis Be Leaf
Hendrick’s Amazonia gin, local aloe & lemongrass cordial, Raventos I blanc blanc de blancs
1oz / 30ml Hendrick’s Amazonia Gin
0.5oz / 15ml Local aloe vera & lemongrass cordial
Top Raventos i Blanc Blanc de blanc cava
Method: Add chilled gin & cordial to chilled flute glass, top with bubbles & serve.
Glass: Flute
Garnish: Local aloe gel paint, edible micro herbs & flowers