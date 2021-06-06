Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Dis Be Leaf From Seafire Resort + Spa
Cocktails at Home: Dis Be Leaf From Seafire Resort + Spa
Cocktails at Home: Dis Be Leaf From Seafire Resort + Spa

by

This summer, sip nature-inspired cocktails at the luxury Seafire Resort + Spa, located on Grand Cayman’s legendary Seven Mile Beach.  Crafted with Hendrick’s Amazonia gin, featuring tropical botanicals from the Amazon rainforest. If you can’t make it to Grand Cayman, recreate this beautiful cocktail at home:

 

 

Dis Be Leaf

Hendrick’s Amazonia gin, local aloe & lemongrass cordial, Raventos I blanc blanc de blancs

1oz / 30ml       Hendrick’s Amazonia Gin

0.5oz / 15ml    Local aloe vera & lemongrass cordial

Top                    Raventos i Blanc Blanc de blanc cava

Method:          Add chilled gin & cordial to chilled flute glass, top with bubbles & serve.

Glass:                Flute

Garnish:           Local aloe gel paint, edible micro herbs & flowers

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

