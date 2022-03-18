Cocktails at Home: Beautiful Cocktail Edition

Looking for a drink that is not only tasty but absolutely stunning? Look no further than some of our favorites:
Strawberries & Cream Eton Mess Cocktail
Ingredients:
5 oz Pennsylvania Dutch Strawberries & Cream
3 oz Raspberry Coulis
2 tbsp Mini marshmallows
10-15 fresh strawberries
Method:
Place a few spoons of the coulis into a piping bag to drizzle along glass sides, keeping at least 2 ½ oz for the cocktails. Chill glass to set. Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend with ice until well mixed and slushy. Pour into the drizzled glasses and garnish with mini meringues, marshmallows, berries, and mint.
For Coulis: Place the raspberries (keeping some to serve), sugar, and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to the boil. Boil for 5 minutes or until reduced and thickened. Remove from heat. Use a blender or food processor to blend until smooth. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes or until chilled.
Elderflower Royale
Ingredients:
Champagne
Method:
Pour both ingredients into a champagne flute. Garnish with mint sprigs or a lemon twist.
Bon Vivant’s Bahama Mama
Cocktail Created by Bon Vivants
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Dark Rum
- 1/2 oz Coconut Rum
- 1/2 oz Banana Liqueur
- 1 oz Pineapple Juice
- 1 oz Fresh Orange Juice
- Splash of Grenadine
- Crushed Ice
- Optional: A pineapple or orange slice
Method:
- Set up some island tunes in the background or some authentic Bahamian rake and scrape
- Pull out your favorite cocktail glass and fill it with ice
- Combine all ingredients
- Top your tropical cocktail with a pineapple or orange slice
- Cheers!