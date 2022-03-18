Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: Beautiful Cocktail Edition
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
The Coolest Bars in Downtown NYC Right Now
Cocktails at Home: Beautiful Cocktail Edition
Pursuitist Luxury Best Luxury Blog
St. Patrick-Approved Irish Whiskeys to Savor All Year Long
NYC East Village Bars Come Together to Support Ukraine
Cocktails at Home: National Espresso Martini Day
5 Perfect Places for Happy Hour in NYC
Top 5 Reasons To Visit Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus
Four Seasons Announces Naviva, the Retreat of Your Dreams
Cocktails at Home: Girl Scout Cookie Edition
Cocktails at Home: A Tailor’s Highball
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
The otherworldly food and cocktails served aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will make you join the Dark Side
Cocktails At Home: T-16 Skyhopper From Oga’s Cantina
Cocktails At Home: T-16 Skyhopper From Oga’s Cantina

Cocktails at Home: Beautiful Cocktail Edition

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Looking for a drink that is not only tasty but absolutely stunning? Look no further than some of our favorites:

 

Credit: Tracy Rutherford

Strawberries & Cream Eton Mess Cocktail

Ingredients:

5 oz Pennsylvania Dutch Strawberries & Cream

3 oz Raspberry Coulis

2 tbsp Mini marshmallows

10-15 fresh strawberries

Method:

Place a few spoons of the coulis into a piping bag to drizzle along glass sides, keeping at least 2 ½ oz for the cocktails. Chill glass to set. Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend with ice until well mixed and slushy. Pour into the drizzled glasses and garnish with mini meringues, marshmallows, berries, and mint.

For Coulis: Place the raspberries (keeping some to serve), sugar, and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to the boil. Boil for 5 minutes or until reduced and thickened. Remove from heat. Use a blender or food processor to blend until smooth. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes or until chilled.

Elderflower Royale

Ingredients:

½ oz Bols Elderflower Liqueur

Champagne

See Also
Cocktails at Home: 1 Thyme from Barn Joo Nomad

Method:

Pour both ingredients into a champagne flute. Garnish with mint sprigs or a lemon twist.

Bon Vivant’s Bahama Mama 

Cocktail Created by Bon Vivants

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Dark Rum
  • 1/2 oz Coconut Rum
  • 1/2 oz Banana Liqueur
  • 1 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 1 oz Fresh Orange Juice
  • Splash of Grenadine
  • Crushed Ice
  • Optional: A pineapple or orange slice

Method:

  • Set up some island tunes in the background or some authentic Bahamian rake and scrape
  • Pull out your favorite cocktail glass and fill it with ice
  • Combine all ingredients
  • Top your tropical cocktail with a pineapple or orange slice
  • Cheers!

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top