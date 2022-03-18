Cocktails at Home: Beautiful Cocktail Edition

Looking for a drink that is not only tasty but absolutely stunning? Look no further than some of our favorites:

Strawberries & Cream Eton Mess Cocktail

Ingredients:

5 oz Pennsylvania Dutch Strawberries & Cream

3 oz Raspberry Coulis

2 tbsp Mini marshmallows

10-15 fresh strawberries

Method:

Place a few spoons of the coulis into a piping bag to drizzle along glass sides, keeping at least 2 ½ oz for the cocktails. Chill glass to set. Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend with ice until well mixed and slushy. Pour into the drizzled glasses and garnish with mini meringues, marshmallows, berries, and mint.

For Coulis: Place the raspberries (keeping some to serve), sugar, and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to the boil. Boil for 5 minutes or until reduced and thickened. Remove from heat. Use a blender or food processor to blend until smooth. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes or until chilled.

Elderflower Royale

Ingredients:

½ oz Bols Elderflower Liqueur

Champagne

Method:

Pour both ingredients into a champagne flute. Garnish with mint sprigs or a lemon twist.

Bon Vivant’s Bahama Mama

Cocktail Created by Bon Vivants

Ingredients:

1 oz Dark Rum

1/2 oz Coconut Rum

1/2 oz Banana Liqueur

1 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Fresh Orange Juice

Splash of Grenadine

Crushed Ice

Optional: A pineapple or orange slice

Method: