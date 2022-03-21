Discovering the Best of Greater Palm Springs at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells

If it’s true that location, location, location are the indicators of top real estate, Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa has it made in the palm tree shade. Twenty miles closer to world-class events like the BNP Paribas Open (tennis, anyone?), Coachella and Stagecoach than downtown Palm Springs — and just three miles to El Paseo’s designer shopping and gallery mecca — the stellar, four-star property is an Indian Wells landmark known for its gracious hospitality for visitors, groups, conferences, and tournaments. It borders the scenic Indian Wells Golf course and is legendary as the original home of the Newsweek Champions Cup, now the sixth largest tennis tournament in the world.

With nearly 350 days of sunshine per year, it’s no wonder Indian Wells is a desirable destination, especially in Springtime when the local wildflowers are in bloom, clear skies are blue, and warm temperatures are idyllic. To escape the winter-like weather elsewhere, there’s nothing like the resort’s sunny pools, green gardens, and views of the technicolor Santa Rosa Mountains to make you exhilarated to be able to pack swimwear instead of parkas.

Pretty as a post card, the sprawling, lovingly landscaped resort has new dining options, the world-class Agua Serena Spa, tennis and pickleball courts (this is one trend we thoroughly stand by), seven pools, massive waterslides, a lazy river, and 530 rooms, including 35 suites and 43 villas.

This newly refreshed desert oasis also has a long list of new bragging rights. The Fireside Garden is the desert’s newest event space for catered al fresco dining and chef’s dinner experiences. Located along the 17th hole of Indian Wells Golf Resort, the space offers a desert mountains panorama contrasted by the lush green grass and colorful garden. Built around a wood fire oven, the Fireside Garden is an ideal gathering space for villa guests or private parties up to 40.

For a perfect wedding spot, The Grove is a serene new outdoor area for a ceremonies and receptions. With Mount Eisenhower perfectly positioned as the scenic backdrop, The Grove has two connecting spaces that can be customized to host up to 300 guests. It’s conveniently ringed by private villas, allowing your group to stay close.

The resort has hotel suites and villas for every taste. Mid-century aficionados and party people can’t help but love the new 1,100 square-foot Hollywood Terrace Suite with all the mod cons. It’s designed for lively celebrations with its retro-themed décor, playful furnishings, stocked bar, and huge terrace for indoor-outdoor fun and colorful Instagramable moments. Separate living and sleeping make bachelor parties and girlfriend getaways a breeze with two queen beds, two sofa sleepers, and two full bathrooms. Private space for sunbathing? Check. Views of the resort’s lazy river, lagoon, and mountains? Check, check and triple check.

Sophisticates have the resort’s classic Penthouse Suite, Grand Suite, and 1,100 luxe square-feet Champions Suite to choose from. Notably, the property’s private villas to relax, play and indulge on your own terms. Arranged in clusters of four with an inner courtyard, the villas range from 1,100 square feet with one bedroom, to the 1,800 square foot Presidential Villa providing spacious residential living complete with fireplace, private patio, outdoor spa and barbeque. Guests are in VIP territory here, as Hyatt Regency Indian Wells has hosted such tennis greats as Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Monica Seles, and more, plus a who’s who list of Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals stars.

The heart of the resort is where you’ll find the most important feature of any great Palm Springs area hotel: great swimming pools. Making a big splash, Hyatt Regency Indian Wells now has the largest water feature in Greater Palm Springs following the resort’s $21 million waterpark renovation. It includes something for everyone: a 450-foot Desert Twist Lazy River, a kids’ splash area, and the curvaceous HyTides Plunge — twin 30-foot waterslides. If that sounds like too much excitement, do as I do and retreat to one of the resort’s seven pools where you can bask in sunshine, chill with the cool soundtrack, and nap in a private cabana surrounded by palm trees. Yes indeed, this is the place.