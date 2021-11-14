The Best Rewards App To Earn Free Gift Cards & Save Money

To easily earn free gift cards and get cash back, download Fetch Rewards, the best rewards app with over 10 million active users, according to App Annie. This Holiday Season, be a smart shopper and earn free gift cards just by shopping and dining at your favorite places.

As a smart shopper, you can cash in your points and purchase more of what you love with free gift cards from the best retailers and restaurants.

Fetch Rewards Review

With rapid inflation, we need to save all the money that we can. I purchase everything for my family, and I’m always looking to take things to the next level and be smart shopper. The Fetch Rewards app is the ultimate shopping hack as it allows you to use your coupons but also lets you monetize your receipts. After your purchases, take a photo of your receipts, and you will obtain points and redeem them for gift cards and prizes. It also works for online purchases, so you can easily fetch your ereceipts with Amazon, Apple, Walmart, Ulta and more.

Fetch is one of the best apps I’ve ever seen for its ease of use and ability to save money. The incredible deals give me so much to think about in terms of future purchases. I can gift a twenty-ounce Gerber Good Start Infant Formula to my friend for her future family for half the price, or I can donate my points to the American Cancer Society. I’m fortunate enough to save money on products I was already going to purchase anyway. I’m earning points all the same towards new cash back rewards.

How I Use Fetch Rewards

1. Scanning Receipts

Whether I’ve shopped at the mall, the grocery store, or the Starbucks down the street, I can scan up to 35 receipts every week for an incredible amount of points. When I started using the app, I used a referral code from YouTuber Badlands Chugs that, upon my first scan, gave me 3,500 points, which is equal to $3.50. Then as I moved to the home screen, I noticed a bonus scan reward that would give me an additional 1,200 points. I haven’t been able to catch that reward yet, but a simple drive to Dunkin’ should fix that right up.

Fetch also has an email scanner that will scan ereceipts from Amazon or other online purchases, so I don’t have to bring my phone camera up to my screen to snapshot an email. The app does it for me!

2. Discovering Coupons

Everyone loves racking up points for free money, but the “Discover” page popped out at me when I started using this app. I gained so many ideas for gifts. The app lists a variety of “special offers” that are almost necessities. Lotion, baby food, shaving kits, yogurt, and Alka-Seltzer are some of the many items you can redeem for points once you scan the receipts.

While I pay total amounts for these items, I receive points ranging from one thousand to ten thousand. I’m already spending money on things like paper towels, Dove hand wash, and diapers, so this is an incredible gift. I can’t wait to combine these awesome rewards with coupons I find on other apps and magazines.

3. Combining apps

Having an entire category of apps to choose from on my phone to save money is such an incredible feeling. Most of the items I’m looking for are in one of the apps I browse through. Fetch’s coupon list isn’t infinite, so I must browse elsewhere if I’m looking for something specific. Otherwise, Fetch does just fine with introducing me to new items.

Also, I can easily shop and make a purchase on the Amazon app, and then pull up Fetch and be rewarded for my Amazon order. Easy peasy points in a snap!

4. Checking my Activity

Fetch is a money-saver, but it’s also a money analyzer. There are three sections on this app: Discover, Activity, and Rewards. “Activity” shows me exactly how many points I’ve earned in the past week, month, or even year. It also shows me the total money I’ve spent through these receipts. There’s a category right under these statistics that is labeled “spend by retailer.” For this week, I can see that I’ve spent twenty-three dollars at Target and fifty dollars at Starbucks-…I mean, seventy-three dollars at Target this week. I love seeing where and how I’m spending my money, and it helps me analyze my budget.

5. Rewards

Saving the best for last, I use the rewards section for the favorite part of my day: free money! If you used the referral code I provided at the beginning of the article, then you’ve noticed you gained somewhere around 3,500 points if you’ve also snapped a few receipts. Click on your rewards to use points, and then redeem a free $3 gift card to Amazon.

To start earning points fast, also read How to Get Free Amazon.com Gift Cards From Fetch Rewards. You can use points to purchase gift cards from Starbucks, Burger King, Papa Johns, Dunkin’, CVS, and many more.

6. GoodRx

I recently was prescribed some meds for a minor medical issue. I went to my local pharmacy, showed them my GoodRx prescription savings card, and was surprised to see 10,000 points added to my Fetch account in a few days! Not only did I get the medicine for free, but I also got extra points. You can access this significant benefit through the “Me” section, then hitting GoodRx right in the middle of your screen.

Fetch Rewards VS Ibotta

As Fetch Rewards is the best rewards app, followed by Ibotta, how do these two reward apps compare and which one is the top one to earn the most cash back?

In reviews and online debates, Fetch Rewards comes out on top for its ease of use and quick rewarding without complications. Fetch is just a snap, and shopper friendly, while Ibotta is well known for being a bit strict and cumbersome in dishing out rewards.

Fetch allows shoppers to earn rewards every time they scan a receipt. Shoppers can earn anywhere from twenty-five points per receipt, more if they purchase special offers. The receipts can be from any place and for any purchase. Ibotta, on the other hand, has strict restrictions on when you can upload and what gets you rewards. Fetch allows you fourteen days from the date of purchase to upload receipts, while Ibotta only gives you seven days.

So you can earn more points with Fetch, and they have a better selection of gift cards and rewards to choose from, including Apple, Target, Starbucks, Amazon, Dunkin’, Panera and more. You can also donate to great causes and charities with Fetch, like the American Cancer Society and the CDC Foundation.

On Reddit, u/Traditional_Bus_6783 states: “Just tried Fetch today. Wish I had known about it before signing up for Ibotta. It is so much easier and immediately accepts your receipts. Also uses a point system for all your receipts. I’ll be using it from now on. Forget all the issues with Ibotta. None yet with Fetch at all!” u/thadtheking adds “I wish ibotta worked like Fetch. So much easier to not have to sit there and search for rewards!”

Fetch also beats Ibotta in the fun category. The app is a blast, and is always offering exciting deals for your favorite things and sweepstakes. Users agree too, which is why Fetch is the top rated free gift card app in Google Play,

Fetch has a 4.8 rating in Apple’s App Store, and has been listed as a “Must Have Shopping App” and “Hot New App” by the Apple Editorial Team. In the shopping category within the App Store, Fetch is usually ranked in the top 5, while Ibotta is further down in the 40-50th spot. That defines the clear winner in the rewards app category.

Fetch is also just plain cooler. Instead of being a stuffy corporate entity, Fetch Rewards was founded by Wes Schroll, their 28 year old CEO from Boston. Wes attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin where he first conceived of the idea for Fetch Rewards in 2013 as a sophomore. He dropped out of university to launch the business. In 2021, the shopping rewards app has over a $1 billion valuation, and partnerships with PepsiCo, Kimberly-Clark, Albertsons Cos., and others. Fetch employs over 650 employees across 40 states.

Motley Fool has also named Fetch Rewards “The Best Cash Back App for 2021,” adding:

The best cash back apps make it easy to redeem earnings, and Fetch is no different. You’ll be able to exchange your points for gift cards to popular retailers. You also have other redemption options, such as redeeming your points for charity donations or using your points to enter monthly sweepstakes. You can cash out at as little as 3,000 points ($3). Since it’s so simple to earn and redeem points, this is a favorite app for people who want an easy, no-planning-necessary cash back rewards app.

The Bottom Line

Fetch is an all-around fantastic app with a vast amount of potential for being my favorite shopping app. It’s changed the way I shop and dine, and even how I prefer to be rewarded. I have so many great gift ideas for my friends now that I have an app that rewards me for shopping and dining out. Also, I love donating to a wonderful cause with Fetch. I’ll never go another day without using the app, and I’m constantly snapping my receipts to earn even more gift cards.

Don’t forget that another way to earn points is to refer your friends. If you put a lot of effort into it, you will become a pointilliare! You get points every time somebody uses your code, so remember to refer your friends and family.

Also, discover Fetch Rewards tips, hacks and offers and learn how to earn more of what you love on their blog. Discover how to redeem your rewards for free gift cards and get cash back — while saving money.

Happy shopping (and saving)!