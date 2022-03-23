5 Powerhouse Women Demand Attention in Their DG

From red carpets to talk show appearances, women who tout celebrity status have wowed the world with their glamour and gorgeous self-confidence in the public eye. March is Women’s History Month and the world celebrates the mark ladies are making, past and present, in their chosen fields. It seems fitting to showcase five powerhouse celebrity ladies donning Dolce & Gabbana dresses at their latest public events. Dolce & Gabbana has long been synonymous with the strong, confident woman who has nothing to prove; these five lovelies are no exception.

Venus Williams

Tennis star Venus Williams walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of “The Batman” in a stunning purple number from our friends Dolce & Gabbana. The sleek silhouette, peekaboo cutout with a sweetheart neckline, and glittering sequins made her a sight to behold. Earlier this year, she attended the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards for her role as Executive Producer and subject of the movie “King Richard” which chronicled her and Serena’s rise to athletic stardom. For this red carpet walk, she turned to D&G to create a gown that hugged her gorgeous, athletic figure with a silver bustier and draping white fabric; she looked like a goddess.

Hannah Waddingham

Actress Hannah Waddingham may not have been able to walk the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards for her role in “Ted Lasso” this year, but it does not make the Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore to the London party any less impressive. The golden fishtail gown reportedly took over 210 hours to assemble and anyone can see it was time well spent. Thousands of beads, sequins, and crystals adorned the dress and made the actress positively radiant. According to Variety, this resplendent custom piece will enter Dolce & Gabbana’s archival collection back in Milan. It certainly was a work of art.

Renee Zellweger

Actress Renee Zellweger donned a gold, silk strapless dress while appearing as a guest on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”. This D&G piece had lovely draping features, complimenting her lovely figure while she promoted her NBC TV mini-series, “The Thing About Pam”. She is both the star and executive producer of the show and this striking dress, a perfect mix of old Hollywood glam and modern glitz, accentuates her elegant, boss-lady status.

Carrie Underwood

Singer/songwriter Carrie Underwood was a sight to behold on the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards. Her silver-sparkled mini dress and matching clutch, both Dolce & Gabbana creations, captivated her adoring fans. It was a daring look, to be sure. The formidable country music icon went on to win the most coveted award of the night, Single of the Year, for her duet with Jason Aldean, which they also performed at the event.

Sharon Stone

Actress Sharon Stone arrived at The Bulgari Vogue B.Zero1 Aurora Awards during Milan Fashion Week in a gorgeous yet simple black column dress with a sweetheart neckline. This D&G look was accessorized with a silver ‘Devotion’ bag by the same duo. While not as flashy and eye-catching as some of the other dresses mentioned, this understated gown did the work of letting the woman shine and take center stage.

COO of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, said this in her Barnard College Commencement address:

“We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored.”

These 5 women, each a powerful, self-assured superstar in their own right, turned to designers, Dolce & Gabbana, who they knew would showcase their dazzling presence and make people take notice. In their corner of the world, they are the movers and shakers, clothed in strength and beauty.