Pursuitist
Now Reading
Stella McCartney Outfits the World’s Best Dressed Football Team
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Stella McCartney Outfits the World’s Best Dressed Football Team
5 Powerhouse Women Demand Attention in Their DG
The Best Rewards App To Earn Free Gift Cards & Save Money
The Best Rewards App To Earn Free Gift Cards & Save Money
Discovering the Best of Greater Palm Springs at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells
The Coolest Bars in Downtown NYC Right Now
Cocktails at Home: Beautiful Cocktail Edition
NYC East Village Bars Come Together to Support Ukraine
Cocktails at Home: National Espresso Martini Day
5 Perfect Places for Happy Hour in NYC
Top 5 Reasons To Visit Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus
Four Seasons Announces Naviva, the Retreat of Your Dreams
Cocktails at Home: Girl Scout Cookie Edition

Stella McCartney Outfits the World’s Best Dressed Football Team

by

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for…

Kicking off what we hope will be a major trend to jazz up team uniforms in pro sports, fashion designer Stella McCartney has reoutfitted the Arsenal Football Club’s women’s soccer team. The adidas by Stella McCartney collection is comprised of 10-pieces for passionate team members and fans alike, to be worn on and off the pitch.

This is the first time adidas by Stella McCartney has collaborated with a women’s football team. The range includes a full zip hoody, joggers, leggings, tees, bumbag, and an exclusive colorway of the adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 shoe. Sorry guys, the collection is for women with the notable exception of a gender-neutral cap and pre-match jersey designed for the moment the players take to the field.

adidas Stella McCartney x Arsenal collection shot in Hackney, London by Lauren Mustoe

 

“As the most decorated English women’s football club, Arsenal Women is made up of incredible athletes, so to be able to celebrate them – especially in a year that is so pivotal for women in sport – is incredibly special,” says McCartney. “We’re so excited to continue our journey into the world of football by creating our first travel wear collection for a team.”

adidas Stella McCartney x Arsenal campaign shot in Hackney, London by Lauren Mustoe

Across the whole modern collection, the distinctive Mystery Blue and Scarlet Red reflect the East London club’s colors of the past, then are fused with an oversized leopard graphic synonymous with the style language of one of the world’s most iconic designers. Pieces are made with organic cotton and made in part with recycled materials continuing the brand’s ambition to help end plastic waste.

See Also
beach
Top 5 New Hotels We’re Most Excited To Visit In 2022

“Following our initial expansion into football last year with the design of the Predator Freak vegan boot, we’re once again staying true to adidas by Stella McCartney’s DNA of pushing boundaries in consciously crafted performance wear,” McCartney adds. “I love that we have fused statement leopard print – an iconic adidas by Stella McCartney graphic – with distinctive colors to truly bring the two worlds of fashion and football together in an authentic way.”

The limited-edition range drops March 28, 2022 and will be available at adidas.com and official Arsenal club stores.

adidas Stella McCartney x Arsenal campaign shot in Hackney, London by Lauren Mustoe
Tags

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top