Stella McCartney Outfits the World’s Best Dressed Football Team

Kicking off what we hope will be a major trend to jazz up team uniforms in pro sports, fashion designer Stella McCartney has reoutfitted the Arsenal Football Club’s women’s soccer team. The adidas by Stella McCartney collection is comprised of 10-pieces for passionate team members and fans alike, to be worn on and off the pitch.

This is the first time adidas by Stella McCartney has collaborated with a women’s football team. The range includes a full zip hoody, joggers, leggings, tees, bumbag, and an exclusive colorway of the adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 shoe. Sorry guys, the collection is for women with the notable exception of a gender-neutral cap and pre-match jersey designed for the moment the players take to the field.

“As the most decorated English women’s football club, Arsenal Women is made up of incredible athletes, so to be able to celebrate them – especially in a year that is so pivotal for women in sport – is incredibly special,” says McCartney. “We’re so excited to continue our journey into the world of football by creating our first travel wear collection for a team.”

Across the whole modern collection, the distinctive Mystery Blue and Scarlet Red reflect the East London club’s colors of the past, then are fused with an oversized leopard graphic synonymous with the style language of one of the world’s most iconic designers. Pieces are made with organic cotton and made in part with recycled materials continuing the brand’s ambition to help end plastic waste.

“Following our initial expansion into football last year with the design of the Predator Freak vegan boot, we’re once again staying true to adidas by Stella McCartney’s DNA of pushing boundaries in consciously crafted performance wear,” McCartney adds. “I love that we have fused statement leopard print – an iconic adidas by Stella McCartney graphic – with distinctive colors to truly bring the two worlds of fashion and football together in an authentic way.”

The limited-edition range drops March 28, 2022 and will be available at adidas.com and official Arsenal club stores.