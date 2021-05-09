Christie’s Private Sales Presents Space-Aged Pétrus 2000

For the first time, a bottle of space-aged wine is for sale.
On 2 November 2019 Space Cargo Unlimited, in partnership with Thales Alenia Space and Nanoracks, sent 12 bottles of wine to the ISS for 14 months aboard a Cygnus capsule (Northrop Grumman), before returning to Earth on 14 January 2021 aboard a Dragon spacecraft (SpaceX). The bottle of Pétrus 2000 spent 14 months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) aging in a carefully monitored and controlled environment, as part of a series of experiments undertaken by Space Cargo Unlimited, a one-of-a-kind European “New Space” start-up.
This truly unique bottle of space-aged Pétrus is offered in a distinctive handcrafted trunk by the Parisian Maison d’Arts Les Ateliers Victor, a decanter, glasses and a corkscrew made from a meteorite. Benoît Miniou, President, Les Ateliers Victor said: “A secret vault hidden behind a solar system inspired by Jules Verne, an opening mechanism connected with the Star Trek Universe, secret clues and engravings, … some of the rarest materials and some of the most complex savoir-faire were needed in order to reveal, after 900 hours of work, our masterpiece that would emphasize this so exclusive space bottle of Petrus.”
The proceeds of the sale will go towards funding future space missions, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire a piece of vinous and space history while also contributing to ongoing research. The wine is available for immediate purchase via Christie’s Private Sales.