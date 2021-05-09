Pursuitist
Now Reading
Christie’s Private Sales Presents Space-Aged Pétrus 2000
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Kingsmill Resort is Your Ultimate Destination for a 2021 Toe-Dip Trip
Win a Trip to Scotland with Oban
Cocktails at Home: Pineapple Mojito
Christie’s Private Sales Presents Space-Aged Pétrus 2000
5 Amazing Gifts for Mother’s Day
The perfect time to become a real estate agent
5 Items You Must Pack on Your Honeymoon
Bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom X Hermès
The Overhead Compartment NFL Draft Edition
Louis Vuitton Foosball Tables
Louis Vuitton $87,000 Foosball Table
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine 2
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine
Inside Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Paradise and Luxury Redefined

Christie’s Private Sales Presents Space-Aged Pétrus 2000

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

For the first time, a bottle of space-aged wine is for sale.
On 2 November 2019 Space Cargo Unlimited, in partnership with Thales Alenia Space and Nanoracks, sent 12 bottles of wine to the ISS for 14 months aboard a Cygnus capsule (Northrop Grumman), before returning to Earth on 14 January 2021 aboard a Dragon spacecraft (SpaceX). The bottle of Pétrus 2000 spent 14 months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) aging in a carefully monitored and controlled environment, as part of a series of experiments undertaken by Space Cargo Unlimited, a one-of-a-kind European “New Space” start-up.

This truly unique bottle of space-aged Pétrus is offered in a distinctive handcrafted trunk by the Parisian Maison d’Arts Les Ateliers Victor, a decanter, glasses and a corkscrew made from a meteorite. Benoît Miniou, President, Les Ateliers Victor said: “A secret vault hidden behind a solar system inspired by Jules Verne, an opening mechanism connected with the Star Trek Universe, secret clues and engravings, … some of the rarest materials and some of the most complex savoir-faire were needed in order to reveal, after 900 hours of work, our masterpiece that would emphasize this so exclusive space bottle of Petrus.”

 

See Also
Acker Launches Women in Wine Series for Women’s History Month

The proceeds of the sale will go towards funding future space missions, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire a piece of vinous and space history while also contributing to ongoing research. The wine is available for immediate purchase via Christie’s Private Sales.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top