Christie’s Private Sales Presents Space-Aged Pétrus 2000

For the first time, a bottle of space-aged wine is for sale.

On 2 November 2019 Space Cargo Unlimited, in partnership with Thales Alenia Space and Nanoracks, sent 12 bottles of wine to the ISS for 14 months aboard a Cygnus capsule (Northrop Grumman), before returning to Earth on 14 January 2021 aboard a Dragon spacecraft (SpaceX). The bottle of Pétrus 2000 spent 14 months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) aging in a carefully monitored and controlled environment, as part of a series of experiments undertaken by Space Cargo Unlimited, a one-of-a-kind European “New Space” start-up.

This truly unique bottle of space-aged Pétrus is offered in a distinctive handcrafted trunk by the Parisian Maison d’Arts Les Ateliers Victor, a decanter, glasses and a corkscrew made from a meteorite. Benoît Miniou, President, Les Ateliers Victor said: “A secret vault hidden behind a solar system inspired by Jules Verne, an opening mechanism connected with the Star Trek Universe, secret clues and engravings, … some of the rarest materials and some of the most complex savoir-faire were needed in order to reveal, after 900 hours of work, our masterpiece that would emphasize this so exclusive space bottle of Petrus.”