Cocktails at Home: Pineapple Mojito

Perfect for the upcoming summer weather, this mojito takes a modern twist by adding pineapple. Only 5 ingredients make this a simple, easy refreshing drink.
Pineapple Mojito
Created by previous Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador Anthony Bohlinger
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
- ½ part lime juice
- 4 cubes sugar
- 4 pieces pineapple
- 10 mint leaves
Method: Muddle pineapple, mint, and sugar in the bottom of a shaker. Add ice, lime, Sailor Jerry, and shake well. Pour into glass and top with ice, lime, and mint.