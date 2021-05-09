Cocktails at Home: Pineapple Mojito

Perfect for the upcoming summer weather, this mojito takes a modern twist by adding pineapple. Only 5 ingredients make this a simple, easy refreshing drink.

Pineapple Mojito

Created by previous Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador Anthony Bohlinger

Ingredients :

1.5 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

½ part lime juice

4 cubes sugar

4 pieces pineapple

10 mint leaves