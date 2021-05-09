Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Pineapple Mojito
Perfect for the upcoming summer weather, this mojito takes a modern twist by adding pineapple. Only 5 ingredients make this a simple, easy refreshing drink.

 

Pineapple Mojito 

Created by previous Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador Anthony Bohlinger

Ingredients:

MethodMuddle pineapple, mint, and sugar in the bottom of a shaker. Add ice, lime, Sailor Jerry, and shake well. Pour into glass and top with ice, lime, and mint. 

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

