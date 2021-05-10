Kingsmill Resort is Your Ultimate Destination for a 2021 Toe-Dip Trip

Toe-dip vacations are the trend right now. What’s a toe-drip trip? The concept is about getting out — for shorter stays maybe a bit closer to home — and dipping your toe in the water to see what it’s like to travel post pandemic.

Some locations are just naturally suited to toe-drip travel… like Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, VA. Kingsmill is ideal for toe-dip travel because of its easy access accommodations, like independent suites with no elevators, no-contact registration and check-in, and acres of open-air activities for guests of all ages.

Kingsmill Resort is a AAA Four Diamond resort featuring spacious accommodations including stand-alone two-story condominium buildings. Located mere minutes from historic Williamsburg, and adjacent to Busch Gardens, there is much to do in the area. But even if you chose to stay on the resort, Kingsmill offers big family fun just a short drive from DC.

The airy resort has plenty of room to roam with 2,900 acres along the James River, and Kingsmill has a way for you to get out and enjoy the fresh air with lots of activities as well.

Kingsmill likes to bill itself as something for everyone, and I can tell you that it truly is, from luxury rooms overlooking the James River to one-bedroom condos that you can stay in with your dog — that’s right, this place is dog friendly! Kingsmill is known for its championship golf courses, but there are also so many places to wander around with the kids, enjoy a lazy river, get in a great round of golf, or enjoy a pool day. There really is something here for every age and every ability.

Discover Warehem’s pond, located just a short walk from Kingsmill’s full-service marina where jet skis, pontoon boats, kayaks, and paddleboard rentals await guests. Get in your steps with miles of jogging and biking trails. Relax and recharge in the resort’s world-class spa. Or, there’s an arcade for the kids and 15 tennis and two pickleball courts to serve up the fun.

And don’t forget to savor a meal at one of the resort’s five exquisite dining venues… like the James Landing Grille, the place to go for local seafood.

Kingsmill is the easy spring and summer getaway you’ve been looking for. There are plenty of safe outdoor activities like golf, tennis, hiking, biking, and water sports. And honestly, if you’re going to do a toe-dip trip, then you might as well get to dip your toes in the water!

Here are some of the package specials currently available for 2021 toe-dip travelers:

The Kingsmill Parks Package is an all-inclusive vacation package with a minimum two-night stay. Included is a three-day ticket to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA, complimentary parking at both parks, access to resort amenities, and on-site dining outlets

is an all-inclusive vacation package with a minimum two-night stay. Included is a three-day ticket to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA, complimentary parking at both parks, access to resort amenities, and on-site dining outlets The Everything Kingsmill Package offers two nights with tons of on-property fun including discounted Arnold Palmer Plantation Course play, use of kayaks, paddleboards, and fishing poles at the marina, use of bicycles, and court time at the Tennis Club

offers two nights with tons of on-property fun including discounted Arnold Palmer Plantation Course play, use of kayaks, paddleboards, and fishing poles at the marina, use of bicycles, and court time at the Tennis Club For a weeklong vacation, book the Eat. Stay. Play. Package and receive $700 food and beverage credit, late checkout, discounted Arnold Palmer Plantation Course play, use of kayaks, paddleboards, and fishing poles at the marina, use of bicycles, and court time at the Tennis Club.

Keep in mind the popular River Pool reopens for the summer season on May 28 – just in time for Memorial Day weekend! The pool features inflatable inner tubes, a slide splash zone, Kingsmill’s famed Lazy River, and Currents, a pool-side bar for a mixed drink or frozen cocktail. Enjoy!