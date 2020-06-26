Disney Resorts’ most immersive and extravagant experience yet will be a glamorous new Walt Disney World hotel in Orlando, that Disney is calling a “space cruise.” Currently being built next to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open in 2021 to make two-night guests feel like they’re inside an extraordinary spaceship – the Halcyon – with galactic views, hotel staff portrayed by characters including Chewbacca, and a port day on the planet Batuu (i.e. a park visit to explore the Walt Disney World attractions in Galaxy’s Edge).

Each passenger cabin’s sleeping quarters will have its own virtual window into space with a view of ships and galactic sights. Guests can explore the “crew only” Engineering Room to see the inner workings of the spaceship’s systems, The Bridge to operate the ship’s navigation and defense systems with crew guidance, and can have hands-on time learning light saber skills. The Atrium and Silver C Lounge will be social gathering spots for all ages.

Walt Disney World theme parks — Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — plan to reopen this summer, ideally after Florida’s current resurgence of COVID-19 cases is under control. Disney Vacation Club properties at Walt Disney World and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground have begun to reopen, and Disney Springs has already put out out its welcome mat.