Alana Hadid, sister to models Gigi and Bella, celebrated her fashion line “L.A. Stress” during NYFW. Alana teamed up with Emily Perlstein to create La Detresse in 2017, a play on their names and a tongue-in-cheek ode to the east coast founders turned Angeleno natives adopted home.

Every color used in the collection is representative of their LA lifestyle from color names like “Malibu sand” to “valley sky” and have been manufactured as all-gender wear (with the exception of their jeans).

Alana was joined by sister Bella Hadid and supporters Elle Ferguson, Samantha Crompton, James Huddleston, Andrea Maria, and DJ Kaz James at Gospel in Soho. Guests sipped on specialty cocktails sponsored by Tanqueray, Casamigos and BrightFox.

For more info: ladetresse.com