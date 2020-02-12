For his latest Travel Tuesday segment, Pursuitist’s award-winning travel editor Christopher Parr visited Live at 4 CBS and shared the Best Madison Staycation destinations.

It’s Travel Tuesday. It’s The Perfect Time To Plan a Madison, Wisconsin Staycation. Experience Madison as a tourist!

See a show at The Overture Center, Tour the Capital, walk down State Street, go to the Union and have a Spotted Cow, or check out an award-winning restaurant.

Today, we’re spotlighting two amazing new hotels and a classic Madison destination that has been completely renovated. All three hotels, the AC Hotel Madison, Hotel Indigo Madison and The Edgewater, are perfect for a Madison Staycation.