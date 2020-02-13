The St. Regis San Francisco has an exquisite Valentines package that features extraordinary amenities at a luxe price tag.

The elegant hotel’s bespoke experience includes a two-night stay in The Presidential Suite and a host of unique offerings that starts with a private in-suite champagne sabering and signature butler service throughout their visit.

Guests will enjoy customized, luxurious spa treatments of their choice at an intimate romantic, private after-hours in the St. Regis San Francisco’s 9,000 square foot spa, which including its tranquil indoor saltwater infinity pool and spectacular city views.

They will enjoy a delectable Chinese New Year-inspired Art of Tea tasting in the hotel’s Lobby Lounge, where sweet and savory bites, including artisan Dim Sum will accompany aromatic Dammann teas from around the world.

Outside of the hotel, guests will explore the Ferry Building Farmer’s Market on a grand tour with Executive Chef Joseph Tiano where together with Chef Tiano, they will select ingredients to be used to curate an in-suite bespoke dinner for two.

And most over the top, in partnership with VRAI and Diamond Foundry, the world’s first certified carbon neutral diamond producer, guests will have unprecedented access to never-before-seen diamonds in shapes and sizes beyond the traditional cuts currently available to the general public. And guests will be able to chose from among these diamonds to create either customized, one-of-a-kind earrings or a solitaire necklace set in the gold color of their choice. (Though the price of the diamond and final piece of jewelry are not included.)

“These exquisite, once-in-a-lifetime offerings will create memories couples will cherish forever,” said Jacqueline Volkart, general manager of The St. Regis San Francisco.

Priced at $50,000, the package is available to book throughout the month of February.